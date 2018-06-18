Company car in action success for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles UK

Two days, five brands, 31 cars and 682 test drives. These impressive numbers were achieved at this year’s Company Car in Action, demonstrating FCA’s commitment to fleet providers and company car drivers.

Company Car in Action took place at Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire, where FCA UK offered fleet drivers and decision makers the chance to experience a comprehensive range of the company’s most popular company cars, such as the Fiat Tipo, Alfa Romeo Stelvio and new Jeep Compass. Attendees were given the chance to experience electrifying hot-laps alongside a professional driver in high-performance models including the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Abarth 695 Biposto Record.

An off-road course offered a perfect opportunity to show-off the 4×4 capabilities of the Jeep line-up including the Renegade Trail Hawk, new Jeep Compass, Cherokee and Grand Cherokee. The Fiat Panda 4×4 and Fiat Professional Fullback pick-up completed the off-road line-up.

Leasys, FCA’s Contract Hire division and the fasted-growing in the UK, was also present at the show building relationships with key fleet managers and promoting its latest competitive Contract Hire offers.

“Company Car In Action offers us the perfect platform to fully demonstrate that FCA offers a perfect fleet solution through a multi-branded and diverse product portfolio” said Simon Wheeler, FCA Fleet Marketing Manager. “These numbers show us that with exciting new additions to our line-up, more and more fleet operators and key decision makers see FCA as a serious proposition.”

For more information about the FCA Fleet & Business range please visit https://www.fiat.co.uk/fleet-and-business.

