Compact BMW X models with plug-in hybrid drive: The new BMW X1 xDrive25e to be launched – followed by the BMW X2 xDrive25e

The BMW Group is consistently driving its electrification strategy forward and presents new plug-in hybrid models for an especially popular and dynamically growing vehicle category. In the new BMW X1 xDrive25e and the new BMW X2 xDrive25e, the intelligently controlled interaction between a fuel combustion engine and an electric motor as well as locally emissions-free travel can be experienced in the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) and Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) premium segment starting in 2020. A highly efficient electric drive and a latest-generation lithium-ion battery enable an electrically powered range of up to 57 kilometres* in the two new plug-in hybrid models. With an average fuel consumption of 2.1 to 1.9 litres per 100 kilometres* and CO2 emissions between 48 and 43 grams per kilometre* for the BMW X1 xDrive25e and 2.1 to 1.9 litres per 100 kilometres* and between 47 and 43 grams per kilometre* for the BMW X2 xDrive25e, both models set a benchmark within their competitive fields. Combined power consumption of the BMW X1 xDrive25e is 14.3 to 13.8 kWh per 100 kilometres*, the corresponding values of the BMW X2 xDrive25e are 14.2 to 13.7 kWh per 100 kilometres*. The hybrid specific all-wheel drive with its fast and precise distribution of power between the front and rear wheels delivers a high level of driving pleasure and thrilling agility.

The two plug-in models are an extension to the wide range of BMW models in the premium compact segment of SAV and SAC vehicles. In addition to numerous variants featuring extremely efficient petrol and diesel engines, models with electrified drive will be on offer for the first time. Thus, the portfolio will include in addition to economical entry models with a 3-cylinder combustion engine also the new plug-in hybrid models and the BMW X2 M35i (combined fuel consumption: 7.1 – 6.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 163 – 154 g/km*), the extremely athletic top model with a maximum output of 225 kW/306 hp. With the extension of its range in the premium compact segment the BMW Group’s model offensive is gaining further momentum in the area of plug-in hybrid models. The current selection comprises the MINI Cooper SE Countryman (combined fuel consumption: 2.1 – 1.9 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 13.9 – 13.5 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 47 – 43 g/km*), the BMW 225xe Active Tourer (combined fuel consumption: 1.9 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 13.5 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 42 g/km*), BMW 3 Series and BMW 5 Series models and plug-in hybrid luxury sedans of the BMW 7 Series. In future, four BMW X models with plug-in hybrid drive will also be available. As a pioneer in electric mobility BMW intends to have more than one million vehicles with electrified drive on the road by the end of 2021. By 2021, 25 percent of the vehicles sold by the BMW Group in Europe will feature an electric drive. By 2025 this figure is scheduled to reach 33 percent and 50 percent by 2030. The BMW Group plans to extend their portfolio by additional 25 electrified vehicles by 2023.

