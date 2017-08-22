Rajinder Singh Sachdeva, Executive Vice President – Technology, VE Commercial Vehicles confirmed for HD Truck Pune

Rajinder Singh Sachdeva, Executive Vice President – Technology at VE Commercial Vehicles has been confirmed as a speaker at HD Truck Pune.

Mr. Sachdeva is responsible for R&D, purchasing, project management and aftermarket technology at VE Commercial Vehicles, and leads a 650-strong team within these areas. He has also been responsible for the expansion and introduction of new product ranges including the new PRO-Series of 5 to 49 tonne vehicles.

Under Mr. Sachdeva’s leadership, the company has expanded and VE Commercial Vehicles now offers trucks, buses and engines, including a completely new range of light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

