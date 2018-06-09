Commercial vehicle registrations: +3.9% 10 months into 2018; +6.9% in October

In October 2018, EU commercial vehicle registrations posted growth again after slowing down in September. Demand went up by 6.9% last month, with all vehicle segments performing positively.

In October 2018, EU commercial vehicle registrations posted growth again after slowing down in September. Demand went up by 6.9% last month, with all vehicle segments performing positively. Except for Italy (-13.2%), all major EU markets recorded growth. Germany saw the strongest increase (+16.9%), followed by the United Kingdom (+10.9%), France (+7.3%) and Spain (+1.7%).

Over the first 10 months of 2018 growth was positive (+3.9%), counting more than two million new commercial vehicles registered across the European Union. Spain posted the highest growth rate (+7.9%), followed by France (+5.4%) and Germany (+5.4%). By contrast, demand fell in Italy (-2.2%) and the United Kingdom (-2.2%) during the same period.

SOURCE: ACEA