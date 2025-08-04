Onsemi Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Returned over 100% of free cash flow year-to-date through share repurchases

Onsemi (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ON) today announced its second quarter 2025 results with the following highlights:

Revenue of $1,468.7 million

GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin of 37.6%

GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP operating margin of 13.2% and 17.3%, respectively

GAAP diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.41 and $0.53, respectively

Cash from operations of $184.3 million and free cash flow of $106.1 million

“Our ongoing transformation is resulting in a more predictable business model, reflecting the strength of our strategy and our commitment to long-term value creation. We are beginning to see signs of stabilization across our end markets, and we remain well-positioned to benefit from a market recovery,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO, onsemi. “As we execute near-term priorities, we are positioning the company for long-term growth through investments in next-generation technologies to accelerate our market leadership.”

* Diluted shares outstanding can vary as a result of, among other things, the vesting of restricted stock units, the incremental dilutive shares from the convertible notes, and the repurchase or the issuance of stock or convertible notes or the sale of treasury shares. In periods when the quarterly average stock price per share exceeds $52.97 for the 0% Notes, and $103.87 for the 0.50% Notes, the non-GAAP diluted share count and non-GAAP net income per share include the anti-dilutive impact of the hedge transactions entered concurrently with the 0% Notes, and the 0.50% Notes, respectively. At an average stock price per share between $52.97 and $74.34 for the 0% Notes, and $103.87 and $156.78 for the 0.50% Notes, the hedging activity offsets the potentially dilutive effect of the 0% Notes, and the 0.50% Notes, respectively. In periods when the quarterly average stock price exceeds $74.34 for the 0% Notes, and $156.78 for the 0.50% Notes, the dilutive impact of the warrants issued concurrently with such notes is included in the diluted shares outstanding. GAAP and non-GAAP diluted share counts are based on either the previous quarter’s average stock price or the stock price as of the last day of the previous quarter, whichever is higher.

** Special items may include: amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; expensing of appraised inventory fair market value step-up; restructuring-related cost of revenue charges; non-recurring facility costs; in-process research and development expenses; restructuring, asset impairments and other, net; goodwill impairment charges; gains and losses on debt prepayment; actuarial (gains) losses on pension plans and other pension benefits; and certain other special items, as necessary. These special items are out of our control and could change significantly from period to period. As a result, we are not able to reasonably estimate and separately present the individual impact or probable significance of these special items, and we are similarly unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures. The reconciliation that is unavailable would include a forward-looking income statement, balance sheet and statement of cash flows in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we use a projected range of the aggregate amount of special items in order to calculate our projected non-GAAP operating expense outlook.

*** We believe these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to investors. We use these measures, together with GAAP measures, for internal managerial purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, we do not, and you should not, rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when taken together with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures that we also provide in our releases, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names.

TELECONFERENCE

onsemi will host a conference call for the financial community at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on August 4, 2025 to discuss this announcement and onsemi’s second quarter 2025 results. The Company will also provide a real-time audio webcast of the teleconference on the Investor Relations page of its website at http://www.onsemi.com. The webcast replay will be available at this site approximately one hour following the live broadcast and will continue to be available for approximately 30 days following the conference call. Investors and interested parties can also access the conference call by pre-registering here.

