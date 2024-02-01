Commercial Vehicle Group completes sale of FinishTEK business to Rowmark LLC

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of electrical systems, vehicle components and accessories, plastic products and robotic assemblies, today announced that it has sold its FinishTEK business to Rowmark LLC, effective January 31, 2024

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG), a global leader in the design and manufacturing of electrical systems, vehicle components and accessories, plastic products and robotic assemblies, today announced that it has sold its FinishTEK business to Rowmark LLC, effective January 31, 2024.

Based in Dalton, Ga., FinishTEK, is a hydrographic and paint decorator with 95,000 square feet of specialized manufacturing and warehouse space and 30 employees. FinishTEK was part of CVG’s Vehicle Solutions segment serving Tier 1 suppliers and OEM manufacturers in a wide variety of industries, including powersports, heavy-duty truck, appliance, automotive, turf, construction, and agriculture. Rowmark, based in Findlay, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of engravable sheet plastic for the awards, engraving and signage markets.

James Ray, President and CEO of CVG, stated, “As part of our strategy to drive revenue growth, primarily in our electrical systems business and improve our margins, we continually evaluate our portfolio of businesses and product lines for strategic fit and continued investment. This is a positive transaction for both companies and continues to optimize CVG’s portfolio toward its core growth businesses.”

CVG and Rowmark are committed to a smooth transition for our customers, suppliers, and the employees. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

SOURCE: CVG