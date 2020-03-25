Commercial Vehicle Group announces the appointment of James R. Ray, Jr. to Board of Directors

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “CVG”) (NASDAQ: CVGI), a leading supplier of fully-integrated system solutions for the global commercial vehicle market, announced today that James R. Ray, Jr. has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately, to serve until the

Mr. Ray, 56, currently serves as President, Engineered Fastening at Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., where he has held various global industrial P&L and operational leadership roles since 2013. Prior to Stanley Black & Decker, Mr. Ray spent more than 25 years in global P&L and engineering leadership roles at TE Connectivity, Delphi and GM.

“James is a tremendous addition to our Board. He brings extensive expertise in electronics and electrical engineering within a global manufacturing environment which is closely aligned with CVG’s long-term growth strategy. We look forward to benefitting from his contributions to accelerate the pace of CVG’s growth and transformation,” said CVG Board Chairman, Robert C. Griffin.

