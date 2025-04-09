Comment: Thatcham Research advocates for battery standards and skills development in UK’s ZEV transition

The UK’s only not-for-profit automotive risk intelligence centre, Thatcham Research, recently engaged with the Government’s consultation on phasing out sales of new petrol and diesel cars

The UK’s only not-for-profit automotive risk intelligence centre, Thatcham Research, recently engaged with the Government’s consultation on phasing out sales of new petrol and diesel cars.

This week, the Government published the consultation outcome, clarifying its commitment to phasing out the sale of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles and outlining a range of measures to support manufacturers with the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) transition.

The consultation report also covered several barriers to sustainable ZEV adoption which Thatcham Research raised in its consultation response.

These included an urgent imperative for Government to support the introduction of standardised High Voltage (HV) battery diagnostics to reduce unnecessary scrapping of batteries or ZEVs which could otherwise be repaired or refurbished.

HV batteries can be worth up to 60% of total vehicle cost, placing significant importance on maintaining them. At present, the lack of standardised diagnostics in the UK prevents a clear understanding of battery health and potential repair options.

It was reassuring to see Government recognise the importance of battery standards with the upcoming implementation of the Global Technical Regulation on EV batteries (GTR No.22), which requires EVs to have easily accessible, accurate, and comparable information on the battery’s state of health.

This is a promising step in the right direction which could enable the UK automotive sector to repair rather than replace HV batteries.

The Government also noted the crucial role that skills play in the sustainable adoption of ZEVs in the UK, another key aspect of Thatcham Research’s response.

Its report highlighted the essential role for skills in supporting sustainable EV maintenance and repair. The Government has also committed to develop the skills needed for the ZEV transition through its Skills Bootcamps, Electrification Skills Boost, and apprenticeships.

Thatcham Research has actively engaged with Government on the automotive skills gap, drawing attention to the fact that just 16% of UK technicians have the necessary qualifications to safely handle and repair EVs.

The UK also has the potential to be a global leader in vehicle diagnostic apprenticeship programmes, harnessing cutting-edge technology to support the sustainable adoption of ZEVs – something which was also raised in Thatcham Research’s submission to Government.

By training apprentices in the use of advanced diagnostic software and computers, they can be equipped to assess and repair high-voltage (HV) batteries efficiently. This initiative could not only address the growing demand for skilled technicians but would also promote a circular economy, reducing waste and maximising the lifespan of EV batteries.

Thatcham Research will work with the new Skills England body to ensure that the provision of skills opportunities within the UK are fit for purpose and address the urgent and ongoing need for repair skills in the automotive sector.

Dan Harrowell, principal engineer of advanced technologies at Thatcham Research, said: “It’s encouraging that the Government is committed to the 2035 ZEV mandate, while recognising the need to improve EV repair efficiencies in line with ICE vehicles and develop essential skills for this transition.

“However, we cannot overlook other critical issues, such as addressing the gaps in HV battery reconditioning and remanufacturing within the UK’s circular economy.”

For more information, please refer to the full consultation summary: Phasing out sales of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 and supporting the ZEV transition: summary of responses and joint government response

SOURCE: Thatcham Research