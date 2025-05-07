Coming soon: the new Volvo XC70, Volvo Cars’ first extended-range plug-in hybrid

The new Volvo XC70 mid-size SUV is Volvo Cars’ first extended-range plug-in hybrid

The new Volvo XC70 mid-size SUV is Volvo Cars’ first extended-range plug-in hybrid. It provides a pure electric range of up to 200 kilometres*, making it Volvo Cars’ longest-range plug-in hybrid to date.

Built on the new SMA** platform, a premium extended-range plug-in hybrid architecture, the XC70 represents an important product addition for Volvo Cars.

The new XC70 is designed to meet the demand for longer-range plug-in hybrids in China, where it will be available for order later this year. Volvo Cars is exploring potential additional markets at a later stage.

“The XC70 marks our strategic entry into the extended-range plug-in hybrid segment, a perfect bridge to full electrification,” says Håkan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars. “It enables us to maintain and develop a balanced product portfolio, while offering a highly attractive alternative to customers who are not yet ready for fully electric cars. This is also an example of regionalisation, where we adapt to the local market needs.”

With its extended electric range and fast charging capabilities, the XC70 lets you handle most daily travel without tailpipe emissions and at a lower cost, while the efficient combustion engine provides freedom and flexibility for longer trips.

This means you could travel longer distance without worrying about charging or refuelling. Combined with its versatility that offers space and comfort for all passengers, the XC70 is a car for every type of journey.

Modern Scandinavian design

Building on Volvo Cars’ tradition of solid and purposeful design, the new XC70 reflects a modern take on the company’s Scandinavian design heritage. Its commanding stance and distinct features express calm confidence and rational simplicity, with seamless lines flowing from front to rear. In combination with a sweeping roofline, the sculpted shoulder creates a robust yet dynamic silhouette.

At the front, the shield-like closed grille – inspired by the company’s all-electric models – is paired with an active grille shutter that adjusts automatically to optimise aerodynamics, cabin climate and cooling. This feature contributes to improved energy efficiency, which in turn extends driving range.

The signature Thor’s Hammer design has evolved to a bolder expression, and just below these daytime running lights, the XC70 features headlights with Matrix LED technology. It allows the headlights to adjust intelligently to road and traffic situations, which helps to improve both visibility and safety.

Towards the rear, the vertical C-shaped taillights are seamlessly integrated into the rear glass, creating a flush, contemporary appearance that is both striking and functional.

The new XC70 shares its name with one of Volvo’s most iconic cars. When the original XC70 was first introduced, it was an adventurous evolution from the more traditional V70 estate. The name reflects its character: a versatile family car, ready for all kinds of adventures. The new XC70 continues this legacy in a mid-size SUV format, slightly larger and more spacious than the Volvo XC60.

More details about the new XC70 will be revealed in the coming months, so stay tuned.

* The driving range is estimated based on testing done according to the CLTC standard and is only applicable to the China market.

** Scalable Modular Architecture.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars