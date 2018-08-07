Comfortable temperature on the way to the airplane: Eberspaecher Suetrak air-conditions COBUS airport buses

Thermal management specialist Eberspaecher Suetrak equips airport buses of the bus manufacturer COBUS Industries GmbH with the high-performance AC353-4 roof-mounted air-conditioning system. The system offers impressive reliability in extreme climatic conditions and, thanks to the additional motor (powerpack), constant cooling power independent of the vehicle engine.

Around 150 airport buses type COBUS 3000 and 2700 are being fitted out annually with the

AC353-4 IV PP roof-mounted air-conditioning system from the climate control experts of Eberspaecher Suetrak. “We are delighted by the trusting and long-term partnership with COBUS,” stresses Oliver Wels, General Manager of Eberspaecher Suetrak.

Airport buses are a major challenge when it comes to thermal management: The buses transport air passengers over short distances from the gate to the airplane. This means a lot of entrances and exits as well as longer waiting times with the doors open. Particularly in tropical or desert countries, where peak temperatures reach as much as 50 degrees Celsius, hot air constantly flows into the passenger compartment from the outside. The Class IV of the AC353-4, with a maximum cooling power of 45 kilowatts, provides the performance required to keep the climate in the passenger compartment constantly under control in these high outdoor temperatures. For this purpose, the additional powerpack (PP) continuously supplies the system with drive energy even during longer periods of downtime with the vehicle engine switched off. “The high performance with outstanding efficiency were the crucial reasons for choosing this air-conditioning system,” says Andreas Funk, Sales Director of COBUS Industries GmbH. “The system has already proven its quality and reliability with comparable products. In addition, the high availability of service and spare parts internationally also plays an important role for our customers.”

High-performance and compact

Along with the constant performance, the fourth generation of this service-proven product family offers simple installation, easy maintenance and low life cycle costs. In addition, thanks to the compact size and reduced weight of the integrated microchannel heat exchanger, the system only requires a very small amount of refrigerant and fuel – so generating less emission than its predecessors.

