Combining elegance with powerful performance: the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 4MATIC+ Coupé

An elegant and electrified coupé with superb agility and driving dynamics, a high-traction all-wheel drive vehicle offering exceptional everyday comfort: the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 (S) 4MATIC+ Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 11.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 263-262 g/km)[1] combines numerous vehicle personalities in one model. At the heart of the Performance SUV Coupé is the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, which has been electrified here with an EQ Boost starter-alternator and a 48-volt on-board electrical system to deliver a particularly immediate response at start-up. The base model delivers an output of 420 kW (571 hp), the S variant an impressive 450 kW (612 hp). Impressive agility is guaranteed by the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air-sprung suspension with AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL roll stabilisation on a 48-volt basis, the fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive and the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G 9-speed automatic transmission. The AMG-specific radiator grille visually accentuates the Coupé’s membership of the AMG model family. And of course this versatile athlete still also offers all the advantages of a Mercedes SUV: a comprehensive range of safety features and effortlessly superior traction even on a damp or sandy surface and in winter road conditions.

“Our new GLE 63 Coupé rounds off our attractive portfolio in this segment. It meets the highest expectations in terms of design and exclusivity as well as excellent driving dynamics and agility. Thus, our latest Sports Utility Coupé (SUC) is an outstanding example of Performance Luxury made by AMG. In addition to that, even our GLE Coupé disposes of a 48 volt on-board electrical system connected with the EQ Boost starter-alternator which makes us drive the electrification of our model series in a consistent way”, says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Expressive, powerful and elegant: the exterior design

The design idiom of the exterior is the embodiment of hallmark AMG Driving Performance. Membership of the Affalterbach model family is obvious at first glance thanks to the AMG-specific radiator grille in high-gloss chrome. The stylish and striking coupé silhouette makes for a self-assured appearance, with design lines that clearly convey the passion for performance. As a typical feature of the Performance models, the front apron in a dynamic jet-wing design is painted in the vehicle colour and has black air intakes. Imposing powerdomes in the bonnet and the front splitter in silver chrome emphasise the sharper coupé design all round.

The side skirts, exterior mirror housings and flared wheel arches are painted in the vehicle colour, and seamlessly blend into the muscular overall look. The base model is shod with 21-inch light-alloy wheels with AMG lettering as standard, while the S variant comes with 22-inch wheels ex factory. Other wheel variants with diameters from 21 to 22 inches are optionally available.

The newly designed rear apron with AMG-specific details such as a striking diffuser in black and a trim strip in silver chrome visually accentuate the vehicle’s width. The special AMG exhaust system with two rectangular high-gloss chrome-plated twin tailpipe trim elements completes the sportily dominant look – the tailpipe trim elements on the S variant are visually differentiated by a characteristic fluted effect. Further individualisation options are available in the AMG Night Package. This includes heat-insulating, dark-tinted windows and also the front splitter, front and rear apron trim, inserts in the side skirts, mirror caps and window frames in dignified black. In addition, the twin tailpipe trim elements are finished in elegant high-gloss black.

SOURCE: Daimler