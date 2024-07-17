Comau unveils end-to-end hairpin stator solutions for e-motor manufacturing

Comau’s new hairpin stator manufacturing solution ensures efficient, flexible and highly accurate end-to-end production of hairpin stators, an integral part of electric motors

Comau has launched a comprehensive hairpin stator technology portfolio covering the entire stator manufacturing process, from hairpin wire forming, insertion to wire widening, twisting, and from laser welding all the way to quality testing and control checks.

Underscoring Comau’s commitment to innovation within e-Mobility, the expanded offer reinforces the company’s ability to provide powerful turnkey solutions for the entire motor assembly process from design through to execution. It also reflects Comau’s strong engineering and electrification competencies, having delivered a highly functional and fully validated solution within years of having developed the initial prototype line.

As a critical structural and functional element within an electric motor, stator production is a complex process that necessitates high precision and control levels. Comau’s fully configurable stator assembly line ensures efficient, flexible and highly accurate end-to-end manufacturing of hairpin stators with the inherent scalability to move from a semi manual to fully automated process. This level of versatility offers customers multiple benefits including the opportunity to work with one partner for all their e-manufacturing needs.

In addition, Comau’s engineering approach is designed to meet current and future production scenarios and can acutely address customers’ pain points. Other benefits include the optimized footprint and lean production set-up, real-time process monitoring for enhanced quality assurance, and reduced operational and energy costs.

Comau’s best-in-class stator assembly modules were engineered within the company’s Center of Excellence of E-Motor Technology in Shanghai with the key operation stations as wire forming, insertion, widening, twisting, cutting and welding produced in-house by Comau China. This achievement represents Comau’s strategy of having a global presence with local roots, as it both complements China’s growing e-drive trend and allows Comau to quickly respond to worldwide market requests with global organization.

With its leading R&D, prototyping, mass production and engineering expertise, Comau can provide tailored solutions to electric vehicle and motor manufacturers on a global scale. This includes batteries in addition to e-Motors and e-vehicle assembly solutions. The launch of its proprietary hairpin assembly technology is designed to help customers significantly improve the efficiency and flexibility of their production environment. In the battery domain, on the other hand, Comau’s competence spans every stage of the assembly process, from the initial design and integration to optimization strategies and the delivery of flexible and scalable turnkey production systems.

SOURCE: Comau