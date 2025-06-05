Comau to participate in CWIEME 2025 with advanced solutions for e-drive systems

Comau reaffirms its commitment to sustainable mobility by showcasing innovative e-motor production technologies

Comau reaffirms its commitment to the transition toward sustainable mobility by showcasing innovative technologies for electric motor production at CWIEME 2025, the international trade fair for the electromechanical industry and components for motors, generators, and transformers, taking place from June 3 to 5 at Messe Berlin.

At the event, visitors to Comau’s booth (Booth 32-D50) will discover the company’s full range of solutions for manufacturing hairpin stators, a key component of electric motors. By launching the fully automatic solution line for hairpin stator manufacturing, Comau has shown technologies that cover the core stages of the stator production process — from wire forming to insertion, widening, twisting, laser welding — improving both the efficiency and effectiveness of hairpin stator manufacturing applications.

With its strong engineering expertise in the automotive and electrification sectors, Comau has developed a fully configurable hairpin stator assembly line that allows for seamless scaling from semi-manual operations to fully automated production. The solution ensures accurate, flexible, and efficient end-to-end hairpin stator manufacturing. Now the technology has been upgraded to process minipin stators, an evolution of hairpin stators with lower height of pin ends for e-motor performance and size optimization.

At the forefront of CWIEME, Comau also showcases its extensive expertise in electric drive system assembly solutions, ranging from final e-drive system (EDS) main line assembly to sub-system assemblies of e-motor, rotor, e-transmission and e-controllers. The company offers products and solutions to support the full value chain of main e-drive powertrain systems, providing in-depth insights into how it tackles key industry challenges while enabling highly efficient and precise multi-variant production. It reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation in e-mobility, enriching its portfolio of advanced technologies designed to support the complete e-motor and e-drive production lines — from initial design to final output. As such, Comau underscores its strategic emphasis on flexibility and innovation designed to evolve alongside shifting market dynamics.

Stefania Ferrero, CMO Comau: “Comau’s advanced solutions address the global demand for technologies dedicated to the production of flat wire stators, permanent magnet rotors and complex e-drive systems. Our assembly lines enable highly flexible and efficient product processing, and simplify the management of complex workflows and multi-variant production. Through our participation in CWIEME 2025, Comau reinforces its focus on the emobility, positioning itself as a premier partner for full-scale electric motor manufacturing.”

SOURCE: Comau