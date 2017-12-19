Comau releases a new app to control robot operations.

With the aim of creating a more intuitive, easier and faster way to control industrial robots, Comau releases PickAPP, an Android application to perform “Pick and Place” operations in a completely new way.

Until now, robot programmers were skilled technicians who used a teach pendant device (robot remote control) to interact with the robot. Comau reverses this scenario with this “ease of use” new APP which improves the customer experience.

PickAPP is an Android application for an 8-10-inch tablet, configured with graphical operations which drastically improve the overall user experience. Thanks to this application, anyone familiar with smartphones will be able to move a robot and create a pick and place process simply preparing a list of waypoints, without having to learn robotic programming language. The user moves the robot manually by pulling and pushing robot joints, or using the interface in a similar way that is used for toy cars or drones. Additional configurations, like the type of movement and the actions related to a gripper, can be easily added.

The application has been developed by multiple users with a different approach than the one usually used for standard industrial processes. A sample group of testers, ranging from expert technicians to young people who play games on a tablet, were able to perform the programming required for a Pick and Place process in just a few minutes without prior training.

PickAPP is available for Comau low payload robots, such as Rebel-S (SCARA), Racer3 and Racer5 (3 to 5 kilogram payload), and will soon be implemented for the entire Comau robot family.

For further information and to download PickAPP go to:

http://www.comau.com/EN/our-competences/robotics/software/pickapp

