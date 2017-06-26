Comau presents innovative LHYTE technology at laser world of photonics

LHYTE (Laser HYbrid Technology) is Comau’s new technology developed in collaboration with Prima Electro and designed for industrial laser applications. The cutting-edge modular system, which is intended for both the automotive and general industry sectors, allows its end users to choose a fiber, diode or hybrid laser source. With this innovative technology, Comau hereby reacts to the growing demands of the market and meets the increasingly varied and flexible needs of the industrial sector.

“Our new laser source offers high flexibility to the end customers due to the use of only one laser source for different laser applications such as cutting, welding and brazing”, says Tobias Daniel, Head of Sales and Marketing at Comau Robotics and Automation Products.

With LHYTE, Comau offers a unique, patented solution that is able to combine the potential of direct and fiber laser sources through a modular and flexible structure. The system is adaptable to any industrial application and enables Comau to meet the needs of a market in continuous evolution, in which manufacturers and system integrators are constantly in search of high-performance, versatile technologies. This innovative system is also an expression of high-quality Italian design as well as the result of the development skills of one of the world’s leading global automation companies, Comau, and of Prima Electro, a company of international importance in the design of electronic components and laser technologies.

