Cologne to expands its hydrogen Solaris fleet

Regionalverkehr Köln GmbH (RVK) has announced its third order for Solaris hydrogen buses, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable transportation

Regionalverkehr Köln GmbH (RVK) has announced its third order for Solaris hydrogen buses, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable transportation. With an already impressive fleet of 35 hydrogen Solaris buses, RVK will further enhance its green initiative by adding 18 modern e-buses in an articulated version. The selected model, Urbino 18 hydrogen, will feature cutting-edge driver assistance systems.

This is the third order of the carrier Regionalverkehr Köln GmbH (RVK) for Solaris hydrogen buses. The impressive fleet of 35 hydrogen Solaris buses will now be joined by 18 articulated vehicles using fuel cell technology. The buses will operate on RVK’s lines in Cologne. Deliveries are scheduled for the second half of 2024.

Olivier Michard, Solaris Board Member responsible for Sales, Marketing, and After Sales, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Cologne and Bonn area is becoming a European leader in the use of hydrogen technology in public transportation. Starting with the first Urbino hydrogen ordered in 2020, we have initiated a partnership with RVK that sets new standards for European carriers”.

The Urbino 18 hydrogen buses for Cologne will feature an electric central motor and a modular drive. The lack of a conventional engine compartment will enable a reconfigured seating arrangement inside the bus and maximizing passenger capacity. Equipped with a state-of-the-art 100 kW fuel cell set, these buses will utilize more than 50 kilograms of hydrogen gas stored in 8 tanks on the vehicle’s roof, ensuring a guaranteed range of 350 kilometers regardless of weather and topographic conditions. Additionally, to meet increased electricity demand, the fuel cell will be supported by two Solaris High Power batteries, each with a capacity of 30 kWh.

Continuing the tradition of offering advanced features, the newly ordered buses will include high-efficiency air conditioning with heat pump heating, advanced monitoring and passenger information system. Noteworthy systems supporting the driver’s work include the eSConnect monitoring and remote fleet management system, as well as the MobilEye Shield+ system, designed to detect objects near the bus, ensuring enhanced safety for passengers and pedestrians.

The Urbino 18 hydrogen is the second proposal in Solaris’ hydrogen portfolio. Its shorter version, the Urbino 12 hydrogen, has been on the market since 2019. More than 120 vehicles of this type already support emission-free public transport in 15 European cities, and as many more are in production. The articulated Urbino 18 hydrogen model, offered since last year, enjoys great interest and is also attracts new buyers.

SOURCE: Solaris