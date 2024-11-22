Collective bargaining: Volkswagen AG continues to focus on sustainably securing the future

The negotiating committees of Volkswagen AG and IG Metall Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt continued negotiations on the 2024 collective bargaining round in Wolfsburg today. In the run-up, the employee side had responded to the company’s demands to secure the future viability of Volkswagen AG with a counter-proposal. In it, IG Metall signaled its openness to a reduction in labor costs and capacities.