Cognizant and Elektrobit collaborate to accelerate development of software-defined vehicles

Cognizant's solution accelerator, powered by Elektrobit's Adaptive AUTOSAR solution, is designed to meet increasing customer demands by accelerating the development cycle for Software-Defined Vehicles

Cognizant today announced a new collaboration with Elektrobit, an award-winning automotive software company, to integrate Elektrobit’s Software Development Kit (SDK) for EB corbos AdaptiveCore into Cognizant’s software-defined vehicle (SDV) solution accelerator. This enhanced accelerator, featuring Elektrobit’s proven Adaptive AUTOSAR solution, aims to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers create scalable, flexible, and cost-efficient SDV architectures. The goal is to meet customer demands by speeding up the development cycle.

Automotive companies are under pressure to accelerate product development and testing cycles while managing limited resources. This task requires innovative solutions to optimize processes and improve efficiency. Cognizant’s SDV solution accelerator built with Gen AI led productivity elements helps automotive companies speed up product development and testing, improve quality and reduce development costs while managing limited resources. It integrates signal-based and service-oriented applications into modern electrical/electronic (EE) architecture, including vehicle computers and zonal controllers. This collaboration aims to make the development process smoother by using continuous testing and validation. By addressing safety and security early on, it reduces the time needed to add new features and manages the complexity of different software platforms.

“Cognizant’s collaboration with Elektrobit to integrate its SDK into the SDV accelerator addresses key challenges OEMs and Tier 1s face in their Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) journey,” said Akshat Vaid, Partner, Engineering and Information Technology, Everest Group. “By combining Elektrobit’s expertise in Adaptive AUTOSAR middleware and virtualization with Cognizant’s SDV accelerator, the partnership enables modular development, tackles software complexity, enhances prototyping efficiency, mitigates cybersecurity risks, and streamlines ecosystem orchestration—ultimately improving time to market and competitiveness for customers.”

“The comprehensive pre-built accelerator is intended to help reduce total ownership costs and improve time to market,” said Wolfgang Thieme, Director, Product Management Cloud & Systems, Elektrobit. “Together with Cognizant, we are laying the groundwork for enhancing customer satisfaction and lifetime value through software upgrades and subscription services.”

“We intend to streamline the development process, enhance vehicle functionality, identify defects early and integrate Gen AI in the software lifecycle to meet the growing demand for customization and hyper-personalization,” said Aditya Pathak, Vice President and Americas Head of Auto, Transportation and Logistics, Cognizant. “This collaboration aims to redefine automotive software development, helping our clients deliver reliable and personalized driving experiences.”

