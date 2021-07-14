CO2 regulation proposal of the EU Commission: MAHLE criticizes departure from technology neutrality

For MAHLE, climate protection is the key task for the shaping of mobility. MAHLE welcomes the definition of a path towards climate neutrality

For MAHLE, climate protection is the key task for shaping future mobility. The technology group therefore expressly welcomes the approach adopted by the EU Commission of defining a path towards climate neutrality. However, MAHLE does not consider that the proposals made by the Commission maintain the balance which is required between environmental protection, technology and employment. The EU Commission has finally abandoned the approach of technology neutrality. “The prescription of specific technology is in contradiction with the principles of a free market and competition to which MAHLE is committed. This approach will jeopardize value creation and, in the final resort, employment in Germany and Europe,” says Michael Frick, CFO of the MAHLE Group and Chairman of the Group Board of Management (ad interim).

Under the proposals of the EU Commission, CO2 emissions of vehicles will continue to be determined solely on the basis of exhaust emission measurements. A reduction of 55 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035 is planned for passenger cars. There will therefore be no further basis for sustainable alternatives such as plug-in hybrids and non-fossil fuels although they could make a significant contribution to CO2 reduction or even carbon neutrality.

“MAHLE is forging ahead with its technological and structural transformation with determination and consistency,” Michael Frick emphasizes. Nowadays, 60 percent of the group’s sales are not dependent on internal combustion engines for road vehicles.

The Stuttgart automotive component supplier is committed to a technology-neutral triple blend for the future: electric drive systems, fuel cells and smart, sustainable internal combustion engines operated on non-fossil fuels.

On the basis used for calculation by the EU Commission, the target of carbon neutrality will lead to a steep rise in new vehicle registrations from less than 10 percent all-electric vehicles at the present day to 100 percent in 14 years. Such a rapid pace of transformation dictated by politicians would be unprecedented in the history of industry. In the opinion of MAHLE, the proposals of the EU Commission will constitute an intervention in global competitiveness. MAHLE anticipates significant impact on industrial locations in Europe and especially Germany.

SOURCE: MAHLE