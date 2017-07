CO2 emissions from new passenger cars in the EU: Car manufacturers’ performance in 2016

Summarizes and analyzes preliminary data for 2016 recently released by the European Environment Agency (EEA) on CO2 emissions from new passenger cars in the EU. New cars sold in the EU in 2015 had average CO2 emissions of 118 g CO2/km, which was 1.2% lower than in 2015.

Download here.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.