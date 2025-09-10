Co-op takes delivery of 30 new Scania CNG tractor units

This order sees the Co-op and Scania UK continue their long-standing relationship

Leading UK convenience retailer, Co-op, has strengthened its long-standing relationship with Scania UK as it takes delivery of a fleet of new CNG tractor units.

The order consists of 30 P340 4x2NA CNG tractor units which will replace the diesel equivalents currently in service.

The new tractor units will operate from Co-op’s Avonmouth, Lea Green and Newhouse distribution depots, reducing emissions by up to 85% compared to their diesel predecessors – a move that is estimated to deliver an estimated 1,800 tonne reduction of CO2 per annum.

The new CNG tractor units are each powered by Scania’s OC09 gas engine – a nine-litre, five-cylinder unit, which produces up to 340hp and 1,600Nm of torque. The trucks are also fitted with Scania’s G25 gearbox, while the CNG tanks can hold up to 1,000 litres of compressed gas.

Mark Bridgland, Sales Director for Scania UK said: “We are pleased to have played an active role in helping The Co-op on their decarbonisation journey.

“It’s important that we work together to look at how we can create transport solutions that are cleaner and greener than today. It’s testament to the relationship and collaboration between the two companies, but also the values we share – in trying to make the world a better place for society and the environment.”

Nicholas Orwin, General Manager Fleet and Compliance at Co-op, said: “We’re very pleased to see these new vehicles enter service, working together has enabled us to explore solutions that cut emissions from our fleet without compromising on the service we provide to our valued members, customers and the communities where they live and work.”

Phil Johnson, Senior Category Manager, Co-op, added: “By working closely with innovative suppliers such as Scania UK, we can find new ways to make a difference. Following trials, we know that these new CNG units not only meet our needs as a leading convenience retailer, but also make a positive contribution to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in our environment. We are delighted to see the new vehicles enter our service.”

SOURCE: Scania UK