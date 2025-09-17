Co-Create, Co-Define: Unlocking a new future for mobility at the 2025 Chery International User Summit

When the thrill of speed meets the strength of collaboration, and when cutting-edge technology connects with the warmth of an ecosystem, an annual celebration of future mobility is ready to begin

When the thrill of speed meets the strength of collaboration, and when cutting-edge technology connects with the warmth of an ecosystem, an annual celebration of future mobility is ready to begin. From October 17 to 21, 2025, under the theme “CO-CREATE · CO-DEFINE,” the Chery International User Summit will officially kick off. More than just a dialogue between the brand and its users, it will be a comprehensive showcase of innovation, ecosystem synergy, and global vision. How will Chery define the Chery Ecosystem 2.0 together with global users through product co-creation, communication co-creation and ecological co-creation? It will be announced on site.

Last October, the 2024 Chery International User Summit fully demonstrated Chery’s strong commitment to innovation, sustainable development, and global cooperation. The Eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon and the 36th Prime Minister of New Zealand Dame Jenny Shipley attended the event, which attracted worldwide attention with its unprecedented scale. Building on this momentum, the upcoming International User Summit will bringing the new needs and expectations of global users for future travel, upgrading the Chery ecosystem to version 2.0, and a more open and collaborative model will bring unprecedented participation experience to global users.

As ranked No.1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 22 consecutive years, and with more than 17.44 million users worldwide, Chery Group has always put users at the center, continuously pushing the boundaries of technological innovation and ecosystem development. This summit will break away from the traditional one-way release format by inviting influential international leaders, global user representatives, industry partners, pioneers, and leading global media to participate. With a focus on user co-creation, product co-definition, technology co-witnessing, and ecosystem co-building, create a series of interactive scenes,it will truly embody the vision of a future mobility ecosystem defined and co-created with users.

At this event, Chery will center around the core concept of “Co-Create New Move,” presenting a comprehensive series of activities including a brand ecosystem launch, a safety crash challenge, a KOC co-creation forum, and an immersive ecosystem exhibition. These will span five key dimensions—experience, vision, concept, certification, and integration—forming a complete closed loop that connects products with industries, and technology with ecosystems. Notably, the event will feature the highly anticipated debut of the latest breakthrough in Chery Super Hybrid (CSH), the launch of a brand-new 7-seater SUV lineup, an immersive premium audio experience, and the refreshed reveal of an iconic model in its electric version. These highlights will fully showcase Chery’s solid expertise in new energy, intelligent innovation, and user co-creation.

Meanwhile, Chery’s AiMOGA humanoid robot will be upgraded and showcased again at the event venue and participate in guest greeting and guidance, technical explanations, user interaction, and other sessions throughout the event. From automotive service scenarios to public service applications, the AiMOGA robot’s cutting-edge intelligent features will be demonstrated live on site.

It is worth noting that this summit will also continue to highlight Chery’s commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development. In recent years, Chery Group has achieved remarkable results in the ESG field, being listed on the 2025 Forbes China ESG Influence List and recognized as the only automotive company included in the 2024–2025 Forbes China Sustainable Industrial Enterprises List. At last year’s User Summit, Chery also joined hands with its ecological partners to initiate and establish the ESG Alliance, working together to fulfill social responsibilities and jointly create a better future. Guided by the philosophy of “In Somewhere, For Somewhere,” Chery continues to expand its global footprint. This year has been particularly remarkable in its globalization journey—the company became the first Chinese automaker to exceed 5 million vehicle exports, rejoined the Fortune Global 500 at No. 233, and achieved the milestone of “Double 500.” Additionally, at the “Oscars of Global Brands”—the Kantar Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report 2025—Chery rose to 12th place overall and, for the third year running, ranked first in the automotive category.

From technological breakthroughs to ecosystem symbiosis, from user co-creation to global collaboration, the 2025 Chery International User Summit is not only an innovation-driven event for the automotive industry but also a preview of the future of people, cars, and life. When the passion of global users converges with Chery’s technological foundation, and when the boundaries of the ecosystem expand through co-creation, the infinite possibilities of future mobility await to be written by every participant.

