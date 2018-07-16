CNH Industrial to announce 2018 Second Quarter financial results on July 26

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2018 will be released on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

A live audio webcast of the 2018 Second Quarter results conference call will begin at 3:30 p.m. CEST/ 2:30 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address: http://bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q2_2018.

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website (www.cnhindustrial.com) for two weeks following the conference call.

