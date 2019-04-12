CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2018 sustainability report

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), held today in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, approved the Company’s 2018 EU–IFRS Annual Report (including the Company’s 2018 statutory financial statements) and a dividend of €0.18 per common share, equivalent to a total distribution of approximately €244 million. The dividend will be paid on May 2, 2019.

Suzanne Heywood and Hubertus Mühlhaüser were re-elected as executive directors. Léo W. Houle, John Lanaway, Silke C. Scheiber, Jacqueline A. Tammenoms Bakker and Jacques Theurillat were re-elected as non-executive directors; Alessandro Nasi and Lorenzo Simonelli were elected as nonexecutive directors. In addition, Ernst & Young Accountants LLP was reappointed as independent auditor of the Company.

Shareholders also replaced the existing authorization for the Board to repurchase up to a maximum of 10% of the Company’s common shares issued as of the date of the AGM. The authorization is an instrument available to the Board of Directors, but places no obligation on the Company to repurchase its own shares.

