CNH Industrial announces retirement of NAFTA region COO

CNH Industrial N.V. today announced that Brad Crews, Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the NAFTA region, and a member of the Company’s Group Executive Council (GEC), has elected to retire, effective October 13, 2017. Richard Tobin, CEO of CNH Industrial, will retain responsibility for the NAFTA region on an ad interim basis.

The GEC is the operational decision-making body of CNH Industrial, which is responsible for reviewing the operating performance of the Company’s global business activities.

In a distinguished career spanning 23 years in the Company, Mr. Crews has served in a number of wide-ranging roles. His leadership, passion for the agricultural industry and unwavering dedication led to many important contributions to the Group and he has been an instrumental leader and mentor to many of the current leadership. CNH Industrial would like to thank Mr. Crews for his commitment and wish him the best in his retirement.

