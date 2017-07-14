CNH Industrial to announce 2017 second quarter financial results on July 26

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that its financial results for the Second Quarter of 2017 will be released on Wednesday, July 26.
A live audio webcast of the 2017 Second Quarter results conference call will begin at 3:30 p.m. CEST / 2:30 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 26.
Details for accessing the webcast presentation are available at the following address: http://bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q2_2017.