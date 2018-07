CNH Industrial reported 2018 second quarter consolidated revenues up 15% to $8.0 billion, with net income up 73% to $408 million, or $0.29 per share. Net industrial debt(3)(4) decreased by 33% to $1.3 billion.

Follow link for PDF : http://www.cnhindustrial.com/en-us/media/press_releases/Documents/2018/july/20180726_PR_CNH_Industrial_Q2_2018.pdf

