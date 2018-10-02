CMP (common modular platform): A platform to overcome Groupe PSA’s industrial and energy challenges

As part of its Push To Pass strategic plan, Groupe PSA has been scaling back the number of its platforms worldwide so to sustainably optimise the effectiveness of its R&D costs and its industrial and production processes. This initiative will ultimately lead to the manufacture of all Groupe PSA passenger cars on two multi-energy platforms, namely the Efficient Modular Platform 2 (EMP2) launched in 2013 and the Common Modular Platform (CMP) first launched with the DS3 CROSSBACK.

Groupe PSA has also begun an assertive campaign to introduce electrified versions of its vehicles from 2019. The new models made on these two platforms will be available in internal combustion (petrol and diesel), electric and hybrid versions in tune with the transition of energy deployment.

2019 >> 2021

The core models, essentially city cars from all Groupe PSA brands, will be produced utilising CMP. Starting in 2019, the platform will also be available in a variant equipped with a 100% electric powertrain (eCMP). Groupe PSA plans to launch seven new electric vehicles produced on eCMP by 2021.

The mid and high-end body styles of the five Groupe PSA brands will be produced on EMP2 platform. In addition to petrol and diesel engines, EMP2 will also facilitate the Plug-in Hybrid petrol-Electric Vehicle powertrain (PHEV). By 2021, the Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall brands are to launch eight new PHEVs.

2019 >> 2025

100% of the Groupe PSA range will be electrified by 2025.

“The ingenious design of its two platforms and the streamlining of its series production processes have given Groupe PSA the flexibility to adapt to changes in the energy mix in its various markets. This means we can offer all our customers around the world a comprehensive range of internal combustion vehicles, plugin hybrids and electric vehicles that meet their usage needs and contribute to ever more responsible mobility.”

Gilles LE BORGNE

Executive Vice President

for Quality and Engineering

SOURCE: Group PSA