Cloudera and Hitachi ltd. form strategic partnership to strengthen adoption and support of Cloudera enterprise

Cloudera, Inc., the modern platform for machine learning and analytics, optimized for the cloud, announced a strategic partnership with Hitachi Ltd. to offer customers advanced services, support and training to strengthen adoption of Cloudera Enterprise, the leading machine learning and analytics platform. Hitachi officially introduced “Hitachi Open Source Software (OSS) Support Service for Cloudera Enterprise” to provide an additional level of support and assistance to customers for their big data operations. In addition, through the use of Cloudera Enterprise in Hitachi’s IoT Platform ‘Lumada’, both companies will collaborate and contribute to the creation of digital solutions to address challenges across a wide range of industries.

As part of the partnership, Cloudera and Hitachi will also build a team of technical consultants to enable sales, service, training and implementation of Cloudera Enterprise. Cloudera will provide further support in joint training, capability building and solution development to fast-track creation of specific industry proof-of-concept projects.

There is a growing need for companies to harness data for machine learning and advanced analytics to become more competitive. “Hitachi OSS Support Service for Cloudera Enterprise” targets Japanese customers with mission-critical operations, including companies looking to gain value from their structured and unstructured data, such as IoT data. Through the partnership, customers will be able to benefit from the advanced services offered and receive support at every stage of system deployment from development to operation.

With the development and expansion of IoT systems, data is acquired from a wide range of connected devices. The acquisition of this data holds immense potential to reduce costs, increase efficiency, improve customer experience and enable new business models, but until the data is captured, processed, and analyzed, its power remains untapped. Hitachi’s IoT Platform ‘Lumada’ delivers the one of the most advanced capabilities available to turn data into intelligent actions. With the critical demands placed on OSS as a platform for processing huge amounts of IoT data the need for stable, secure performance has greatly increased.

“The open source frameworks supported by Cloudera, such as Apache Spark and Apache Hadoop, are becoming essential for harnessing the power of data and machine learning in the IoT era, and are also important components of Hitachi’s IoT Platform ‘Lumada’,” said Mr. Yozo Ito, General Manager of OSS Solutions Center, Hitachi, Ltd. “Through our partnership with Cloudera, Hitachi will provide efficient and reliable solutions to our customers, enabling them to solve business issues by unlocking the insights hidden in their data.”

“Developments in Cloudera’s sweet spots – such as machine learning and IoT – are already starting to transform businesses across Asia Pacific and Japan,” said Mark Micallef, vice president, Asia Pacific and Japan at Cloudera. “Partnering with Hitachi is a critical milestone in our journey to simplify the creation of IoT, machine learning and analytic solutions. It offers a great deal of promise to global enterprises looking to use data to generate new business models and revenue sources, enrich the customer experience and innovate industries.”

