CloudBees releases full agenda for DevOps World 2021

This year’s conference includes 130+ sessions and speakers and 65 hours of sessions covering diverse DevOps and software delivery topics

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Aug. 19, 2021 – CloudBees, Inc., the headline sponsor of DevOps World , today announced the availability of the full conference agenda. The event, taking place Sept. 28-30, is free to register and attend online.

This year’s conference includes 130+ sessions and speakers and 65 hours of sessions covering diverse DevOps and software delivery topics in six unique tracks, including leadership, financial services, government, practitioner, community and by the Continuous Delivery Foundation. Sessions will be presented by speakers from organizations such as: American Family Insurance, AWS, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Carnegie Mellon University, Cisco, DevOps Institute, DZ BANK, Elastic, IBM, MongoDB, Red Hat, SAP, Slack, Snyk, Sonatype, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Internal Revenue Service and VMWare.

“DevOps World is the ‘must be there’ event of the year for leaders and practitioners who are building the software that is changing the world,” said Stephen DeWitt, CloudBees CEO. “CloudBees is proud to be the headline sponsor again this year and to bring our community together to learn, share and collaborate on the future of DevOps and software delivery.”

KEYNOTE SESSIONS

September 29, 2021

Elite Performers: The Future of Software Innovation

Stephen DeWitt, CloudBees CEO and Sacha Labourey, CloudBees Co-founder and CSO with Sandhya Sridharan, Managing Director, Head of Core Engineering at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Let’s Make an App!

Prakash Sethuraman, CloudBees CISO, Marisa Shumway, CloudBees Vice President of Product Marketing, Kristin Baskett, CloudBees Head of Technical Marketing

Security and Scalability Using Open Source Tools

Dan Lorenc, Google Software Engineer and Chair of the Technical Oversight Committee for the Continuous Delivery Foundation

CloudBees Innovation Awards

Jeanne Talbot, CloudBees Senior Director, Corporate Communications

September 30, 2021

Fireside Chat with Steve “The Woz” Wozniak

Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple with Hope Lynch, CloudBees Technology Strategy Director

Showcase Sponsor Keynote:

The Future of AWS

DevOps Radio 2.0

Shawn Ahmed, CloudBees CMO with Ger McMahon, Head of ALM Tools & Platforms, Fidelity

Build the Future Today

Stephen DeWitt, CloudBees CEO

LEADERSHIP TRACK HIGHLIGHTS

A Hundred Deploys a Day: Five Steps to Success

When You Exclude, You Lose: The Hidden Costs of Exclusion

Plugin AI & NLP With Your Agile Metrics to Get A Wealth Of Information

COMMUNITY TRACK HIGHLIGHTS

Machine Learning With GitOps

Visualizing Git Forensics Data in a Jenkins Plugin

Automate Jenkins Operations on Kubernetes: Jenkins Automation Operator

What’s New with Jenkins X Version 3

PRACTITIONER TRACK HIGHLIGHTS

Building a Culture of Collaboration

Enabling Finance-Grade Devops With Automated Governance and Auditing

Securing the Software Supply Chain – It’s Not Just About the Code

GOVERNMENT TRACK HIGHLIGHTS

Five Areas of Security and Compliance

From Startup to Enterprise: Migrating the Air Force’s Largest Data Center to Cloud Computing and DevSecOps

FINANCIAL SERVICES TRACK HIGHLIGHTS

Enterprise Release Pipelines for the Financial Industry

Salesforce and Automation: FinServ and the Non-Technical User

CONTINUOUS DELIVERY FOUNDATION TRACK HIGHLIGHTS

Using CloudEvents To Create an Interoperable CI/CD Ecosystem

Achieving Business Agility With a Domain Driven Design

The Opportunity for IaC Security in GitOps

MLOps Roadmap: Finding Opportunities on the Road To AI in Production

DEVOPS WORLD 2021 SPONSORS

Headline:

CloudBees

Showcase:

AWS

Presenting:

Contrast Security, Mirantis, NowSecure, Sauce Labs, Sonatype, Tricentis

Transformer:

Anchore, BMC, Bridgecrew, Cloudsmith, Cockroach Labs, CyberArk, Fugue, HCL Software, Instana, JFrog, Liquibase, LogDNA, MacStadium, OpsMx, ReleaseIQ, Snyk, StackHawk, Veracode, VMUG, WhiteSource

Innovator:

Clearvision, CodeLogic, Rezillion

Media Sponsors:

DevOps.com, DZone, TechBeacon, AxiCom and PAN Communications

SOURCE: CloudBees