CloudBees releases full agenda for DevOps World 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Aug. 19, 2021 – CloudBees, Inc., the headline sponsor of DevOps World, today announced the availability of the full conference agenda. The event, taking place Sept. 28-30, is free to register and attend online.
This year’s conference includes 130+ sessions and speakers and 65 hours of sessions covering diverse DevOps and software delivery topics in six unique tracks, including leadership, financial services, government, practitioner, community and by the Continuous Delivery Foundation. Sessions will be presented by speakers from organizations such as: American Family Insurance, AWS, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Carnegie Mellon University, Cisco, DevOps Institute, DZ BANK, Elastic, IBM, MongoDB, Red Hat, SAP, Slack, Snyk, Sonatype, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, U.S. Internal Revenue Service and VMWare.
“DevOps World is the ‘must be there’ event of the year for leaders and practitioners who are building the software that is changing the world,” said Stephen DeWitt, CloudBees CEO. “CloudBees is proud to be the headline sponsor again this year and to bring our community together to learn, share and collaborate on the future of DevOps and software delivery.”
KEYNOTE SESSIONS
September 29, 2021
- Elite Performers: The Future of Software Innovation
Stephen DeWitt, CloudBees CEO and Sacha Labourey, CloudBees Co-founder and CSO with Sandhya Sridharan, Managing Director, Head of Core Engineering at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Let’s Make an App!
Prakash Sethuraman, CloudBees CISO, Marisa Shumway, CloudBees Vice President of Product Marketing, Kristin Baskett, CloudBees Head of Technical Marketing
- Security and Scalability Using Open Source Tools
Dan Lorenc, Google Software Engineer and Chair of the Technical Oversight Committee for the Continuous Delivery Foundation
- CloudBees Innovation Awards
Jeanne Talbot, CloudBees Senior Director, Corporate Communications
September 30, 2021
- Fireside Chat with Steve “The Woz” Wozniak
Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple with Hope Lynch, CloudBees Technology Strategy Director
- Showcase Sponsor Keynote:
The Future of AWS
- DevOps Radio 2.0
Shawn Ahmed, CloudBees CMO with Ger McMahon, Head of ALM Tools & Platforms, Fidelity
- Build the Future Today
Stephen DeWitt, CloudBees CEO
LEADERSHIP TRACK HIGHLIGHTS
- A Hundred Deploys a Day: Five Steps to Success
- When You Exclude, You Lose: The Hidden Costs of Exclusion
- Plugin AI & NLP With Your Agile Metrics to Get A Wealth Of Information
COMMUNITY TRACK HIGHLIGHTS
- Machine Learning With GitOps
- Visualizing Git Forensics Data in a Jenkins Plugin
- Automate Jenkins Operations on Kubernetes: Jenkins Automation Operator
- What’s New with Jenkins X Version 3
PRACTITIONER TRACK HIGHLIGHTS
- Building a Culture of Collaboration
- Enabling Finance-Grade Devops With Automated Governance and Auditing
- Securing the Software Supply Chain – It’s Not Just About the Code
GOVERNMENT TRACK HIGHLIGHTS
- Five Areas of Security and Compliance
- From Startup to Enterprise: Migrating the Air Force’s Largest Data Center to Cloud Computing and DevSecOps
FINANCIAL SERVICES TRACK HIGHLIGHTS
- Enterprise Release Pipelines for the Financial Industry
- Salesforce and Automation: FinServ and the Non-Technical User
CONTINUOUS DELIVERY FOUNDATION TRACK HIGHLIGHTS
- Using CloudEvents To Create an Interoperable CI/CD Ecosystem
- Achieving Business Agility With a Domain Driven Design
- The Opportunity for IaC Security in GitOps
- MLOps Roadmap: Finding Opportunities on the Road To AI in Production
DEVOPS WORLD 2021 SPONSORS
Headline:
CloudBees
Showcase:
AWS
Presenting:
Contrast Security, Mirantis, NowSecure, Sauce Labs, Sonatype, Tricentis
Transformer:
Anchore, BMC, Bridgecrew, Cloudsmith, Cockroach Labs, CyberArk, Fugue, HCL Software, Instana, JFrog, Liquibase, LogDNA, MacStadium, OpsMx, ReleaseIQ, Snyk, StackHawk, Veracode, VMUG, WhiteSource
Innovator:
Clearvision, CodeLogic, Rezillion
Media Sponsors:
DevOps.com, DZone, TechBeacon, AxiCom and PAN Communications
