Click and collect: Volvo car UK delivers first online-bought car

Volvo Car UK has delivered the first car sold through its online, end-to-end vehicle purchase process

Customers can now buy a new Volvo entirely online in as little as 20 minutes

Matthew Blanksby collected his V60 last week, becoming the first customer to complete a purchase through the new online platform

Following the recent launch of the UK’s most comprehensive online car purchase system, Volvo Car UK has now delivered its first car sold entirely through the new platform.

Launched in April this year, Volvo’s online car purchase system is the most comprehensive currently offered by any manufacturer in the UK. It offers a smooth, convenient and secure end-to-end process, from car configuration to part-exchange and finance agreement approval, which can take as little as 20 minutes.

Matthew Blanksby, 22, last week became the owner of the first Volvo car to be sold through the innovative platform. He collected his new V60 from Cambridge Garage in Havant, having bought it through the car maker’s online ordering platform with the retailer’s guidance.

Mr Blanksby, from Gosport, comments: “After getting a new job, I decided that I wanted to upgrade to a more luxurious car than the one I was driving at the time. After seeing the V60 at Cambridge Garage in Havant, I immediately knew I preferred the estate style; I love the way the new V60 looks inside and out.

“Having noticed on the Volvo Car UK website that you could order online, I knew I had to go for it. The process was very easy and convenient, and I was able to complete my order at a time to suit me. Having the option to order cars online makes real sense, especially for busy people and shift-workers like myself.

“I have been completely converted to Volvo, largely thanks to the stunning interior and exterior designs of the latest refreshed line-up, alongside the brand’s well-documented safety and practicality credentials. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel!”

Customers can tailor their ideal Volvo, including all options and accessories, and many forms of purchase are currently possible, including PCP, conditional sale and cash.

The new service reflects Volvo’s spirit of innovation and its status as the UK’s fastest-growing premium car brand.

John-Michael Eastman, Business Manager at Cambridge Garage Havant, said: “It’s quite a privilege to have helped Volvo’s first online customer. We are pleased that Matthew found the process so secure, easy and convenient, and wish him many happy years of motoring in his new V60.”

Nicola Murphy, Future Retail Manager at Volvo Car UK, adds: “Ordering online provides an alternative way to buy a Volvo, and gives customers the flexibility of choosing how and when they wish to engage with their local retailer.

“Importantly, the retailer is on hand to help the customer at any point within the process, making the purchase even easier and more convenient for our customers.”

To explore an online Volvo purchase, visit www.volvocars.co.uk/order-online

SOURCE: VOLVO