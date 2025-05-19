Cleverly clocked in stratified operation: Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 as endurance runner at Wessels Logistik

In use around the clock: Two eActros 600s cover up to 760 kilometers in two shifts

What applies to diesel trucks applies to Wessels Logistik, a provider of transport solutions for four generations, and of course also to electric trucks: Its use must be as efficient as possible. To ensure that the operation of the electric trucks is not only sustainable, but also economical, the company from Rhede in German region Münsterland uses two of its three Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 trucks in shift operation. Wessels Logistik includes August Wessels GmbH and Wessels Cargo GmbH. August Wessels GmbH specializes in disposal and bulk goods transport, while Wessels Cargo GmbH focuses on general cargo transport, partial and complete loads and logistics services.

“Two-shift operation is necessary,” emphasizes Managing Director Andre Wessels. “It makes the deployment economical for us; in our case, the fixed costs would be too high in single-shift operation.” At the end of February, the company added its first two eActros 600 semitrailer tractors to the fleet. Another eActros 600 will soon be launched as a tandem articulated train and will operate regular scheduled services on behalf of a logistics service provider. Further electric trucks are on the way, including an eActros 300 as a 26-tonne truck and another eActros 600 semitrailer tractor. The charging infrastructure is ramped up synchronously with the ramp-up of the battery-electric vehicle fleet: By the end of June, it will be in operation and enable highly efficient depot charging.

Lithium iron phosphate batteries enable higher charging capacities and storage capacities

According to the 45-year-old freight forwarder who runs the company in the fourth generation, the decisive factor for the purchase of the Mercedes-Benz electric trucks was the overall package. One thing particularly convinced him about the eActros 600: the new battery technology, as the lithium iron phosphate batteries enable to achieve higher charging capacities and storage capacities. The eActros 600 has three battery packs each with 207 kWh. They offer an installed total capacity of 621 kWh[1]. The logistics company from North Rhine-Westphalia, which is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year, has been relying on trucks with the star for many years. Around 70 of the company’s more than 100 vehicles come from Mercedes-Benz. The authorized dealer in Bocholt is only five kilometers away. “The aftersales service has completely adapted to us, the communication works flawlessly,” reports the company boss.

Wessels: “One of the major challenges of electric mobility in heavy-duty transport is the availability of suitable charging points. We can imagine giving other fleet operators access to our charging stations, which are currently still under construction. I am convinced that the logistics industry can help each other overcome the energy and drive transition. Against this background, we very much welcome Daimler Truck’s plans to establish a semi-public charging network in Europe, which includes charging points at dealers as well as charging points at logistics companies. What makes it so special: Logistics centers are usually located very conveniently on the main traffic axes, so that the routes to them are limited. In addition, logistics centers usually also have parking spaces – here too, the industry could support each other even more strongly.”

With TruckCharge, Daimler Truck aims to establish a Europe-wide charging network for electric trucks

Under the brand name TruckCharge, Daimler Truck bundles its offerings around the e-infrastructure and charging of electric trucks. This includes consulting, setting up the charging infrastructure and its operation. Under the TruckCharge brand, the aim is also to set up a Europe-wide charging network for electric trucks that involves both the more than 1,000 dealers and interested customers of Mercedes-Benz Trucks in order to also open up their charging infrastructure to third parties and thus achieve better utilization.

Martin Hink, Head of eMobility/H2 Business Solutions Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “We are very pleased that Wessels Logistik is one of the first customers of our eActros 600 to want to integrate its charging infrastructure into our charging network in the future.” The semi-public charging network is scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2025 and be as easy to use as possible. Transport companies or their drivers should be able to conveniently plan, reserve and book their charging processes in advance.

Wessels Logistik is currently building up the charging infrastructure at full speed. The company is converting from low voltage to medium voltage with a grid capacity of 500 kW. Four charging stations with an output of 400 kW each are planned. A photovoltaic system with 530 kW peak is installed on the roof of the hall, and the logistics company is also commissioning a battery storage system with a storage capacity of 1,288 kWh. It can store self-generated solar power in it and thus also charge it when the sun is not shining.

According to the new German coalition agreement, electric trucks will be exempt from tolls beyond 2026

After all, the vehicles are on the road around the clock – and that’s what makes Wessels Logistik so special. This reduces downtime and increases efficiency. With one roundabout each during the day and one at night, the two electric trucks achieve mileage that correspond to those of diesel long-haul trucks. This makes economical use possible. Because the longer the truck is on the road and the more kilometers it drives, the greater the positive effect on operating costs. Wessel’s logistics department saves truck tolls, as zero-emission trucks are exempt from tolls in Germany until the end of the year. According to the coalition agreement of the new German Federal Government, zero-emission trucks are to be allowed to drive toll-free in Germany beyond 2026. As a result, the vehicles bring joy not only to the drivers, but also to the company boss.

During the day, the vehicles for the building materials industry, for example, transport door leaves and frames, and at night on fixed lines consignments of general cargo for a general cargo cooperation. One eActros 600 has a longer day trip and a slightly shorter night trip. The daily mileage is around 350 kilometers. A further 220 kilometers are driven at night when the vehicle drives to the Düsseldorf regional hub of the general cargo cooperation. The opposite is true for the other eActros 600: He has a proud 560 kilometers to cover at night when he sets off to the cooperation’s central hub in Homberg/Efze. The cooperation plans to set up charging stations there. Until these are available, the electric truck must temporarily charge at a public charging infrastructure on the road. This is currently happening in the Knüllwald in the German region Hesse, with public charging infrastructure. Compensating for its long night-time trip, the truck is more protected during the day and covers trips with a range of around 200 kilometers. If you add up the distances for day and night, you get a total of 570 or 760 kilometers within 24 hours. The electric trucks are therefore real endurance runners at Wessels Logistik.

Although scheduling was a bit more demanding at the beginning, the entire team is behind the company’s electrification strategy. “The drivers are convinced of the eActros 600, like to drive it and don’t want to get down at all,” reports the Managing Director. He himself also liked the vehicles. The only drop of vermouth left: “When it comes to weight-sensitive transport, e-mobility is still reaching its limits, as the compensation granted by the legislator to 42 tons of permissible gross vehicle weight is not enough to compensate for the additional weight of the batteries.” And of course, the technology-enthusiastic haulier also wanted to gather his own experiences: Andre Wessels completed the maiden trip with the electric flagship himself – a fully loaded long-distance tour to and from Karlsruhe, a total of around 930 kilometers.

[1] The eActros 600 has three battery packs, each with 207 kWh. These offer an installed total capacity of 621 kWh. Nominal capacity of new battery, based on internally defined boundary conditions, may vary depending on use case and ambient conditions.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck