CLEPA sustainability event stresses need for coherent EU regulation

CLEPA, the European association representing the automotive supply industry, successfully hosted the 17th edition of its Materials Regulations and Sustainability Event (MRSE) on 25 – 26 June in Frankfurt

CLEPA, the European association representing the automotive supply industry, successfully hosted the 17th edition of its Materials Regulations and Sustainability Event (MRSE) on 25 – 26 June in Frankfurt. Bringing together more than 250 participants from across the globe, the event served as a platform to explore the latest developments in material compliance and sustainability shaping the future of the automotive sector.

The two-day event featured insights from leading companies, such as BMW, JLR, Marelli, Adient and Forvia, and representatives from key associations, including ACEA, Eurobat and Plastics Europe, as well as initiatives including the Responsible Supply Chain Initiative, Drive Sustainability and Drive Plus.

Benjamin Krieger, Secretary General of CLEPA, highlighted the critical role of automotive suppliers in driving Europe’s sustainability and innovation efforts, noting their substantial investments in clean technologies. He acknowledged the recent adoption of the Council’s position on End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) regulation, and called for regulatory clarity as well as support for automotive remanufacturing and inclusive recycling targets.

“Automotive suppliers are key contributors to advancing the circular economy through remanufacturing and material reuse. To sustain this progress, we need pragmatic and coherent regulations that foster innovation while ensuring safety. Inconsistent rules jeopardise our path forward”.

During the first day of the event, international experts shared legislative insights from Japan, North America, India and China, and showed how regional regulations influence markets worldwide. Further discussions focused on strengthening international cooperation on sustainability, including PFAS restrictions, other chemical compliance challenges, updates to the International Materials Data System (IMDS).

On Day Two, CLEPA’s Sustainability Manifesto was presented alongside discussions on how regulation and sectoral collaboration can help advance the industry’s goals on circularity, climate action, and responsible supply chains. Olga Marin, Chair of the CSR Harmonisation Expert Group, moderated two panel discussions. The first explored how industry cooperation and artificial intelligence can enhance supply chain transparency and resilience. The second focused on how circular design and collaboration across the value chain can drive progress towards a more circular automotive industry.

This event was sponsored by iPoint.

SOURCE: CLEPA