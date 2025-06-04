Clean Motion to exhibit at EVS38 in Gothenburg

Clean Motion announces that it will be exhibiting at the international electric vehicle trade fair EVS38, taking place at Svenska Mässan Exhibition & Congress Centre in Gothenburg from June 15–18, 2025

Clean Motion announces that it will be exhibiting at the international electric vehicle trade fair EVS38, taking place at Svenska Mässan Exhibition & Congress Centre in Gothenburg from June 15–18, 2025. Clean Motion will showcase its energy-efficient transport vehicle EVIG, specifically developed for urban logistics

EVS38, the 38th edition of the International Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exhibition, is the world’s leading event for electromobility, bringing together decision-makers, researchers, and companies from around the globe. This is the first time the event is being held in Sweden, and it is expected to attract over 10,000 participants from industry, academia, and the public sector, all gathering in Gothenburg to discuss the future of transport and energy. Clean Motion will present its Swedish-made delivery vehicle EVIG, developed with a focus on energy efficiency and minimal environmental impact.

“EVS38 is the global stage where the future of mobility is shaped. Here, technology pioneers, decision-makers, and investors come together to drive the shift toward electric solutions. Participating in EVS38 gives us a unique opportunity to showcase Swedish innovation on home turf while building valuable international connections,” says Christoffer Sveder, Chief Commercial Officer at Clean Motion.

During the exhibition, visitors will be able to experience EVIG up close, gain insight into the company’s technological solutions, and explore potential collaborations and business opportunities. Representatives from Clean Motion will be on site to answer questions and discuss how their solutions can meet increasingly strict environmental regulations, as well as how European cities are investing in zero-emission zones. Clean Motion looks forward to welcoming visitors to their booth and sharing the innovation and energy efficiency that drive the future of sustainable transport.

SOURCE: Clean Motion