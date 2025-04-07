Clean Motion participates in battery swap technology project – unlocking new opportunities for sustainable, profitable, and uninterrupted operations

Clean Motion is participating in a new project within STOLT (Stockholm Local Transition), aiming to electrify and optimize last-mile deliveries in central Stockholm. By integrating battery swap technology into the solar-charged, electric vehicle EVIG, a new type of solution is being defined – future-proof, uninterrupted in operation, and optimized for sustainable urban transportation.

In this project, Clean Motion is collaborating with the City of Stockholm, Lund University, GoCimo, and Foodora. The focus is on demonstrating how shared battery infrastructure can be utilized for various types of electric vehicles – from e-mopeds to small electric transport vehicles – to accelerate the transition to a zero-emission inner city by 2030. This initiative is part of the City of Stockholm’s strategy to create a more sustainable, vibrant, and attractive urban environment. Through electrified and silent transport, congestion, air pollution, and noise levels are reduced, while transport efficiency is maximized. The project is funded by Vinnova and Viable Cities, with Clean Motion receiving a development grant of SEK 920,000.

“We see great potential in the city for a shift from large fossil-fueled vehicles to small electric ones. This creates a more pleasant urban environment with reduced congestion, lower emissions, and nearly zero noise. That is why we are investing in a new demonstration project that starts immediately,” says Lars Strömgren (MP), Vice Mayor for Transport at the City of Stockholm.

EVIG – a Swedish-made lightweight electric vehicle with solar charging – will now be fully supported for battery swap technology. This enables uninterrupted operation without charging stops, increasing both efficiency and accessibility for operators such as Foodora. During a 12-month test period, the vehicle will be evaluated in real urban environments, including sensitive areas such as Gamla Stan and Clean Air Zone Class 3 by Foodora. “We are constantly striving to make our delivery fleet more sustainable and efficient,” says Daniel Gustafsson Raba, Chief Operating Officer at Foodora. “Working with multiple types of electric vehicles that share the same battery solution gives us a clear advantage in our daily operations – both from a logistical and environmental perspective.”

Stockholm already has an established battery swap infrastructure through GoCimo, and this project now enables an expanded application to more types of electric vehicles. For Clean Motion, this presents an exciting opportunity to further strengthen EVIG’s position as the most flexible and energy-efficient transport solution for urban deliveries and services. “EVIG is designed to be both efficient and adaptable – and with support for battery swap technology, we are taking the solution to the next level,” says William Collings, CTO at Clean Motion. “This is a crucial step in providing our customers with continuous operation and thereby higher profitability in a vehicle category where this was previously not possible. At the same time, we are leveraging a growing ecosystem of shared infrastructure – making it easier than ever to electrify urban transport.”

This project is not just a trial – it is a tangible step toward accelerating a new standard for urban transportation and mobility. The results from the test period will serve as a foundation for future collaborations both in Sweden and internationally.

SOURCE: Clean Motion