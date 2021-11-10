Clean energy trucking company Giga Carbon Neutrality is preparing to launch 21 zero-emission commercial vehicles by the end of 2023

GCN’s zero-emission vehicles unveiled to coincide with transportation negotiation day at COP26

Giga Carbon Neutrality (GCN), the clean trucking and technology company, today unveiled a comprehensive range of zero-emission commercial vehicles that it plans to bring to market over the next two years – answering the call from the world’s transportation and logistics operators for a fleet of different options.

GCN will launch 21 different battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicles by the end of 2023. GCN’s portfolio is configurable to a wide range of commercial use cases and includes a tractor unit, buses and last-mile logistics vehicles. The company’s first prototype hydrogen-fueled tractor unit is currently undergoing advanced road and usability trials in China.

GCN designs its vehicles at a state-of-the-art research and development centre located in Hangzhou , China. GCN has developed its own proprietary hydrogen fuel-cell technology and will source batteries from leading manufacturers initially.

The GCN vehicles are manufactured using lightweight stainless steel and composite materials to improve safety and deliver reductions in weight and energy consumption of at least 10 per cent. The bodies of GCN vehicles are designed to last for 20 years, significantly longer than vehicles from other providers on the market.

GCN is working with public and private sector partners to provide clean energy storage, charging and refueling infrastructure, as well as specialist financing to support the adoption of its zero-emission commercial vehicles globally.

Marty Wade, CEO at Giga Carbon Neutrality, comments: “We are thrilled to give the world its first look at the future of zero-emission commercial transportation.”

“GCN is enabling a carbon-neutral future for some of the world’s most energy-intensive industries, with clean energy vehicles, new technologies and a fueling ecosystem to make running clean, reliable vehicle fleets easy for commercial transportation companies.”

Giga’s initial fleet of zero-emission commercial vehicles

Several GCN vehicles are available to order immediately, with delivery times of between three and 12 months. The company’s initial range includes:

The GCN Hydrogen Tractor: A 44-tonne hydrogen fuel-cell truck with a top speed of 90 kph and 580 km range before refueling. Streamlined to minimise wind-resistance, GCN’s ‘heavy truck’ features an ergonomic cab design and a range of intelligent safety systems such as driver fatigue warning systems as standard. A prototype of this vehicle is already on the road in China.

The GCN City Bus: A 12-metre transit bus for urban public transport. Capable of carrying up to 95 passengers, GCN’s city bus has a 350 km range on a battery-electric power train and features a monocoque body and collision protection structure offering improved safety for the driver and passengers. This vehicle is designed to meet European Union approved standards for use in its 27 member states.

The GCN Pure Electric Minibus: A 6.9-metre battery-electric minibus with an ultra-long wheelbase and flat floor structure to provide capacity for up to 13 passengers. GCN’s minibuses have a 240 km range on a single charge and are already being used on the road in Hong Kong. Autonomous vehicles can also be developed based on this platform.

The GCN Electric Logistics Vehicle: An 8-tonne battery-electric truck to support last-mile logistics in urban and rural areas. GCN’s logistics truck has a spacious loading area, can be configured to customer needs and can cover 250 km on a single charge.

