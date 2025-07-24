Clean Energy tour powers through Georgia with new tech and fleet solutions

The 15th annual Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow hosted by PSC Commissioner Tim Echols and produced by Event Energy Partners kicks off August 12th with three consecutive tour-stops in Savannah, Macon, and Lawrenceville

The 15th annual Georgia Clean Energy Roadshow hosted by PSC Commissioner Tim Echols and produced by Event Energy Partners kicks off August 12th with three consecutive tour-stops in Savannah, Macon, and Lawrenceville.

Tickets are available for Georgia’s longest running educational series on alternative fuel vehicles for fleets. The series opens at Savannah Technical College – Eckburg Auditorium on Aug 12th, followed by stops in Macon at the new conference facilities of the Middle Georgia Regional Commission at Macon Mall on Aug 13th, and a final stop at the Lawrenceville campus of Gwinnett Technical College on Aug 14th.

Attendance is free to qualified fleets and government guests, but registration is required at www.CleanEnergyRoadshow.com

At each event, Commissioner Echols will lead key industry suppliers in fast-paced panel discussions highlighting the latest technologies and applications for municipal and commercial fleet operators and charging in the public space. There will be an accompanying outdoor showcase of Electric (EV), Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FCV), CNG and Propane-powered vehicles, including Rivian‘s all electric R1T pickup, R1S SUV and KIA’s EV6 and new three row KIA EV9, assembled in Westpoint Georgia.

With changing federal policies, Cox Automotive will present the latest economic and sales data trends for electric vehicles, alongside presentations on E-Mobility workforce development programs offered by the Savannah Tech, Central Georgia Tech and Gwinnett Tech. Georgia Power will lead off the EV Charging Technologies roundtable with their latest programs and rebates for building charging stations. Blue Bird, Yancey Bus, Alliance Autogas and Bibb County Schools unite to demonstrate the compelling use-case story for Propane AutoGas Fleets in K12, Transit, Agriculture and Logistics. Atlanta Gas Light, and Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia will showcase the growing use of Natural Gas in heavy duty vehicles and the production of Renewable Natural Gas through partnerships with local dairy farmers. Nationally recognized for clean fuel innovation, Dekalb County fleets will present their success story with Waste to Fuel operations. Hyundai and HydroFleet will debut their new partnership-forged through the efforts of the Savannah Economic Development Authority– to produce, store and consume Hydrogen for use in the fleet of fuel cell vehicles operating at the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County.

SOURCE: PR Newswire