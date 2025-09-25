Clean Energy to build second hydrogen station for Foothill Transit’s expanding fleet of low-emissions buses

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., the largest provider of the cleanest fuel for the transportation market, announced it has been awarded the contract to design, build and maintain a second hydrogen fueling station for Foothill Transit, continuing an over 20-year partnership to support the agency’s growing fleet of low-emissions buses

The new station will be located at Foothill Transit’s Arcadia bus yard which also serves as a fueling depot for its renewable natural gas (RNG) bus fleet. An initial order of 19 new hydrogen fuel cell buses will be delivered to operate out of the site. This $11.3 million design-build project will be partially funded using federal and state grant assistance.

Foothill Transit carries over 11 million customers a year across San Gabriel Valley, Pomona Valley, and downtown Los Angeles, with 33 zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell buses currently operating out of its Pomona station – the first hydrogen station Foothill commissioned Clean Energy to construct in 2021. The Pomona station has been operating since June 2023 and Clean Energy continues to oversee its operations and maintenance.

“We’ve had a longstanding relationship as trusted partners of Foothill Transit for over two decades,” said Chad Lindholm, senior vice president at Clean Energy. “We’re proud to support their transition to clean fuels – whether it’s RNG or hydrogen. Foothill continues to set the standard for sustainability in transit, and we’re excited to help expand their hydrogen infrastructure as they move proactively toward a zero-emissions future.”

Foothill Transit is committed to expanding its low-emissions bus fleet and continues to lead the charge in sustainable transportation with California’s largest fleet of hydrogen fuel cell buses.

The new Arcadia station, which will store liquid hydrogen and dispense it in gaseous form, is currently in the design stage with construction scheduled to begin in mid-2026.

