Clarios expands European recycling capabilities to strengthen circular economy leadership

Clarios expands EU recycling with 3 new sites, boosting circular economy and sustainable battery production

Clarios, a global leader in advanced energy storage solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its European battery recycling footprint through the integration of three facilities in Freiberg and Braubach, Germany, and Arnoldstein, Austria. This strategic deal enhances Clarios’ ability to recover and reuse battery materials, reinforcing its commitment to circularity and sustainable manufacturing across the EMEA region

The facilities, currently operated by Ecobat, add proven technologies and deep technical expertise in lead and polypropylene (Poly) processing and recovery to Clarios’ recycling network. This integration substantially increases the company’s in-house recycling capacity and supports its long-term sustainability goals, while helping meet rising regulatory and customer expectations for responsible sourcing and material reuse.

“This expansion marks a major milestone in our European operations,” said Werner Benade, President EMEA at Clarios. “It will strengthen our European recycling infrastructure, improves supply chain resilience and supports the delivery of high-quality secondary materials — including those used in our leading VARTA brand — to meet growing demand for advanced low-voltage batteries, support the energy transition in the automotive industry, and reinforce our leadership in the circular economy.”

The benefits to Clarios include:

Increased in-house lead recycling capacity, supporting the closed-loop recovery of materials from end-of-life batteries.

Expanded polypropylene recycling, including Clarios’ first in-house poly compounding capability, aligned with upcoming EU regulations requiring that at least 25% of plastics used in vehicles come from recycled sources, including end-of-life vehicles (ELVs).

Enhanced European capabilities that strengthen supply chain resilience and support sustainable manufacturing across Europe.

The transaction is expected to close by early-2026, pending regulatory approvals.

The integration of these facilities will also support Clarios’ ability to deliver high-quality recycled materials into its product lines, including those under the VARTA brand trusted by millions of drivers across Europe.

SOURCE: Clarios