C&K launches new KSC PF switch to provide automotive and medical device designers with a reliable, water-resilient, potting-friendly solution

C&K, one of the world’s most trusted brands of high-quality electromechanical switches, today launched its new KSC PF switch, aimed at giving designers a next-generation switch solution that is compact yet resilient to water ingress – and made to be potting friendly.

Designers of applications in the automotive and medical device industries often need to ensure that the switches and components they use can withstand harsh environments – including liquids that could leak in during everyday use, or during the after-use cleaning process, that could irreparably damage the products. The KSC PF switch is the first in the industry to be constructed to meet the size and performance requirements of products with small surface areas, while also withstanding harsh elements such as liquid and vibration.

C&K’s KSC PF soft actuator tactile switch combines a compact SMT form factor (6.2 x 6.2 x 5.2mm) with a potting-friendly extended cage, which improves potting level tolerance, enables faster production and increases quality. Potting is often necessary to ensure complete protection even when a sealed switch is used – but potting levels are typically difficult to control in production. In addition, the traditional method of using a flat switch top risks the possibility of the potting compound moving inward and blocking the actuator. By incorporating an extended cage, this issue is avoided.

“Designers building electrosurgical instruments or exterior automotive applications such as door handles and trunk openers need to ensure their products work each and every time they’re used,” said Jerome Smolinski, Global Product Manager at C&K. “C&K’s new switches will be compact enough for any design, while building in the needed protections from harsh environments and regular, repeated usage.”

The switch features a soft actuator, which reduces pre and post travel, resulting in an improved customer experience. The KSC PF is IP67 sealed, offers life cycles of up to 1000K and is designed for SMT, making PCB assembly easy. For more information about C&K’s KSC PF switches, please follow this link.

