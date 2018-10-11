Civic Type R wins Best Hot Hatch at inaugural News UK Motor Awards 2018

The British-built Honda Civic Type R has clinched yet another award win, this time taking the title of Best Hot Hatch at the inaugural News UK Motor Awards 2018.

The News UK Motor Awards brings together the collective expertise of some of the UK’s biggest media brands, including Wireless Radio, The Sun, Sunday Times, Sun on Sunday and driving.co.uk, to celebrate innovation across all motoring segments from luxury to LCVs, to city cars and SUVs.

Built in Swindon, the Civic Type R shares the same fundamentals as the new Civic hatchback and has been engineered from the ground up to deliver the most rewarding drive in the hot-hatch segment – both on road and on the racetrack.

Phil Webb, Head of Car at Honda UK, commented: “The Civic Type R is the gift that keeps on giving, continuing its winning streak, taking almost a dozen awards in the last year alone. Seeing the car being recognised by industry experts is very rewarding, both for the UK business but also by our engineers and designers in Japan, who are the real winners here.”

Available for under £300 a month, the Civic Type R has a top speed of 169mph and can do the 0-62mph sprint in just 5.7 seconds. The power comes from the 2.0-litre VTEC TURBO engine that has been optimised and refined to produce 320 PS with peak torque of 400 Nm.

SOURCE: Honda