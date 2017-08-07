Civic and NSX shortlisted for 2017 Golden Steering Wheel Award

Honda’s multi-award winning Civic and NSX have been shortlisted for this year’s prestigious Golden Steering Wheel awards. And with voting closing on 22nd August, Honda is hustling for all the votes it can get at www.autoexpress.co.uk/gsw.

Entering its 42nd year, the Golden Steering Wheel awards, organised by Germany’s Auto Bild magazine, recognises the best new cars of the year, and the Civic and NSX are candidates in the Small Car and Sports Car categories respectively.

Globally, the 2017 Civic took top honours in the Canadian Car of the Year Awards, and took Kelley Blue Book’s coveted Best Buy of the Year award. Closer to home, the Type-R variant has also laid claim to What Car? magazine’s Most Anticipated Car Launch of the year and Auto Express’s Best Hot Hatch of the Year awards too.

The NSX can also boast multiple awards from around the world, including: The 2017 International Engine of the Year New Engine of the Year; Road & Track’s Performance Car of the Year; and Business Insider’s Overall Car of the Year.

David Hodgetts, managing director of Honda UK, commented: “We are delighted that Auto Express has recognised both the Civic and NSX by shortlisting them for this year’s awards. The two contenders have already made a big impact in their relative sectors by winning multiple awards; a win for Honda would be a fantastic achievement at the Golden Steering Awards. We are incredibly keen to win and are asking all Honda fans and customers to get voting!”

Ahead of the 2017 Golden Steering Wheel Awards, Auto Express is calling on the public to cast their vote for their favourite European car, from a comprised list of over 40 contenders. The finalist will be put through their paces by a European panel of experts to determine each category and overall winner.

