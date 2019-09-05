City SUV meets rally history: New ŠKODA KAMIQ MONTE CARLO to debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

The ŠKODA tradition of offering a sporty, lifestyle-oriented MONTE CARLO trim level will also be extended to the new KAMIQ city SUV. The latest ŠKODA SUV model uses dynamic, black MONTE CARLO features to evoke the brand’s successful rally history and also features an upgraded level of equipment. The ŠKODA KAMIQ is the Czech brand’s second SUV to come in a sporty MONTE CARLO version, the first having been the ŠKODA YETI. The ŠKODA KAMIQ MONTE CARLO will make its debut together with the ŠKODA SCALA MONTE CARLO from 10 to 22 September at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The new top trim level for the KAMIQ can be combined with all the engines available for the model series. Deliveries will start in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Oliver Stefani, Head of ŠKODA Design, says: “The new ŠKODA KAMIQ is a typical ŠKODA SUV that develops its own distinctive personality through design elements like the split headlights. The black MONTE CARLO features emphasise this independent character and make it an even more attractive proposition for a younger target group. What you have here is a perfect combination of a sporty design referencing our successful rally vehicles and the everyday usability of a smart city SUV.”

The new ŠKODA KAMIQ is the second SUV in the brand’s history to come with a sporty MONTE CARLO version, having been preceded by the ŠKODA YETI. The MONTE CARLO name is used to identify the sporty lifestyle versions of ŠKODA’s compact models. It evokes the splendour and glamour of the Principality of Monaco as well as the storied motor racing history of the Monte Carlo Rally, an event that dates back to 1911 and has seen many ŠKODA successes over the years. The manufacturer’s first model to bear the MONTE CARLO name was a 1936 limited edition of the ŠKODA POPULAR. The FABIA MONTE CARLO will now be joined by the KAMIQ and SCALA MONTE CARLO versions, expanding the range of popular lifestyle trim levels for ŠKODA’s compact models. What all three models have in common are sporty, black MONTE CARLO features and upgraded equipment.

SOURCE: ŠKODA