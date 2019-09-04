City of Munich and BMW Group commit to innovative emission-free mobility: SHARE NOW doubles electric fleet size

The Department of Health and Environment of the City of Munich (LHM), the BMW Group and carsharing provider SHARE NOW are joining forces to promote innovative mobility in the state capital. Through a Memorandum of Understanding issued on 3 September in Munich, LHM and the BMW Group are set to expand their cooperation. Carsharing provider SHARE NOW, which was formed in early 2019 as part of the joint venture between the BMW Group and Daimler AG, will expand its electric fleet significantly under the agreement: As a result, a total of 200 BMW i3s will be available to SHARE NOW customers on Munich roads by the end of the year.

These measures are designed to speed up the transition to sustainable mobility already underway in an effort to improve the air situation in Munich. On behalf of the City, the public works department, Stadtwerke München, will install a total of 550 charging posts, with 1,100 charging points, on public land by 2020. There are currently 460 charging posts with 920 charging points across the city. Up to 1,655 more charging points will be set up in residential buildings, on commercial land and in public car parks by the end of 2020. Up to 400 additional charging points will be installed on public land by private providers.

City of Munich and BMW Group set course for the mobility of the future

According to the Environmental Officer for the City of Munich, Stephanie Jacobs:

“Electromobility is key to the transition to sustainable mobility in our city. For air pollution control, health and climate protection, vehicles in our city must be emission-free wherever possible. This is the only way we can meet the objectives of air pollution control and climate neutrality. In parallel, the transition to sustainable mobility must also include attractive sharing options for electric vehicles, as well as massive expansion of public transport. This is the only way we can reduce the need to own a vehicle with potentially high emissions and still preserve individual mobility. My motto has always been not to operate with bans and prohibitions, but to create attractive incentives for people to change their behaviour. That is why we as the state capital are deliberately seeking to promote locally emission-free electromobility.”

Peter Schwarzenbauer, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Transformation, Electromobility: “Electrification of vehicles is an important strategic objective for the BMW Group. For this reason, the BMW Group will bring a total of 25 electrified models onto the market by 2023 – two years earlier than originally planned. We see ourselves as part of the solution to the challenges facing cities. Collaborations such as this with the Department of Health and Environment of the City of Munich are therefore of strategic importance to us. Doubling the size of the electric SHARE NOW fleet by the end of the year is only the first step. We are ready to take further steps with LHM.”

SOURCE: BMW Group