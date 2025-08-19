City of Amsterdam orders 40 fully electric DAFs

Excellent bodybuilder-friendliness results in lower costs

The City of Amsterdam is acquiring 40 electric DAF XD trucks for waste collection. The DAF XD Electric 6×2 FAN trucks will be delivered in 2026 with a variety of body types, each designed for a specific application.

The order of fully electric DAF trucks is part of Amsterdam’s ambition to reduce CO2 and other emissions to the minimum. The vehicles will be supplied through DAF dealer Truckland and VDL-Translift, which will handle part of the bodywork.

Bodybuilder friendliness XD Electric

An important factor in the City of Amsterdam’s decision to choose the DAF XD Electric was its bodywork compatibility. Ex-factory, the battery packs can be mounted in various positions on the chassis, so bodybuilders do not need to relocate electrical components, and there is ample space for mounting equipment such as stabiliser legs.

Choice for LFP-batteries

Amsterdam also took into account DAF’s strategy to use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry. LFP batteries are free of cobalt and nickel with a long predicted lifespan making them ideal for use in trucks. They can be charged up to 100% repeatedly with minimal impact on performance or reliability. They are also very thermally stable, ensuring their safety in applications such as these.

Ideally suited for urban areas

The DAF XD is well suited to waste collection duties in inner-city areas like Amsterdam, thanks to excellent visibility from the cab and a low entry step. The large windscreen, low belt line, and the standard DAF Corner View camera on the passenger side provide the driver with unparalleled view of vulnerable road users such as playing children, pedestrians, and cyclists. The low entry with only two ergonomically positioned steps greatly facilitates easy cab access to the cab which has up to three comfortable seats.

4 different types of bodyworks

The 40 DAF XD Electric vehicles for the City of Amsterdam will be equipped with different types of bodywork. These include 13 rear-end loaders, 10 crane & hook lift vehicles, and 17 front loaders to collect containers. With this new fleet, the municipality will be able to collect almost all types of household and office waste emission-free.

3 battery packs and ePTO

All vehicles will be equipped with 3 (out of a maximum of 5) LFP battery packs of 105 kWh each. These supply power to the XD Electric’s 170 kW or 220 kW electric motor. To power equipment including the bodywork and loading cranes, the vehicles will be fitted with a 90 kW ePTO.

‘Full Confidence in Electric Trucks’

The City of Amsterdam looks forward to deploying the fully electric DAF trucks. The 40 DAF XD Electric trucks will not only help Amsterdam reduce its own CO2 footprint but also contribute to improving air quality in the Dutch capital. Roland Heijnen, Director of Waste and Resources for the Municipality of Amsterdam, said: “We are pleased with the cooperation with DAF dealer Truckland and have full confidence in a sustainable future with these electric waste trucks in Amsterdam.”

SOURCE: DAF