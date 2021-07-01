City Architecture for Tomorrow Challenge awards winners Numina and KERB US$500K for implementation in Kuala Lumpur

Winners’ Solutions and Comments

Numina from New York, US has been serving planners and cities since 2014 for the purpose of empowering cities with data, to become more responsive and more equitable. Numina uses computer vision and Privacy by Design technology to measure how people and objects move in streets and public spaces, and delivers real-time insights from streets to make cities more responsive to human movement and needs. During the challenge, Numina has deployed their sensors in traffic hotspots in Kuala Lumpur, allowing them to monitor and analyze people and object movement. The data can be delivered via self-serve web dashboard with a dynamic, queryable, privacy-first dataset of multimodal activity to Kuala Lumpur stakeholders, for making data-driven decisions in terms of city planning and infrastructure improvement during the Winner Implementation Stage.

Tara Pham, CEO and Founder of Numina commented: “We are honored that the CATCH partners believe in the impact that Numina can have, by supporting pedestrian safety and turning Kuala Lumpur’s streets into a sandbox for mobility innovation.”

KERB is an Australian company, headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland, founded in 2016 with operations in several countries. KERB is a global parking application, which unlocks parking in the cities through their unique technology driven by their “KERB box”. It develops a platform that automates car parking, and enables renting public / private spaces to customers who need parking space. KERB also has local operations, and is increasing its presence in Kuala Lumpur. During the challenge, KERB has deployed its technology to unlock parking spaces that are empty during office hours―thereby increasing the number of parking options available, with zero infrastructure by providing one-touch booking and payment, “hands-free” car park access, and real-time of parking behavior data. Through the Winner implementation stage, KERB will increase parking supply around public transport hubs, expand networks, and strengthen the mobility system in improving accessibility in Kuala Lumpur.

Rob Brown, CEO and Co-Founder of KERB commented: “At Kerb, we passionately believe that the “mobility for all” solution developed with fresh and innovative approach for the city of Kuala Lumpur as part of Toyota Mobility Foundation’s ‘City Architecture for Tomorrow’ would serve as a model for any developed or developing city”

Conceptualizing Data-Driven Innovations to Reality

The winning teams will continuously work on implementation of the solution in Kuala Lumpur. TMF, together with strategic partners including Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) will support the winners until the end of implementation stage.

Datuk Seri Haji Mahadi bin Che Ngah, Mayor of Kuala Lumpur commented: “Kuala Lumpur City Hall is fully supportive of CATCH as it is in line with our goals to make Kuala Lumpur an efficient and environmentally-friendly mobility city focusing on effective and varied mobility and transportation choices.”

Aiza Azreen Ahmad, Chief Digital Business Officer of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) commented: “CATCH is testament of the effectiveness of data-driven solutions to empower Malaysia’s digital economy and drive innovations toward efficient, innovative and sustainable cities. This public-private initiative enables our data ecosystem to grow towards being 4IR-ready and globally competitive digital nation, in line with the goals of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint and Malaysia 5.0.”

Pras Ganesh, Director of Programs of TMF commented: “The problem statement was challenging, focusing on data driven city planning and mobility improvements of Kuala Lumpur. Though all the Finalists are excellent, both the winning entries are worthy victors of CATCH. In line with Toyota Mobility Foundation’s Guiding Principles, they both offer high tech practical solutions that can deliver immediate benefits to Kuala Lumpur citizens and city planners. Furthermore, they also exhibit potential for future proofing mobility in any large city, and we are excited at the possibilities of our engagement going forward.”

Through CATCH, TMF hopes to utilize the insights gained through this challenge to solve mobility issues in other regions and countries in the future.

SOURCE: Toyota