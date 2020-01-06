Citroën UK posts strong commercial vehicle growth in 2019

Citroën UK has revealed strong sales figures for the 2019 in the combined Light and Heavy Commercial vehicle market. Against a market that was up 2.3% compared to 2018, Citroën UK has shown above market volume growth of 7.3% in the same period.

The French marque’s strong performance in 2019 can be attributed to a number of factors, be it the brand’s readiness for the WLTP standards that came into effect on commercial vehicles in September 2019, or the strength of the multi-award winning Citroën product offering.

Citroën’s latest LCV, Berlingo Van – International Van of the Year 2019 – has consolidated its position on the podium in its segment with over 13,500 units sold in 2019.

Citroën Relay, the brand’s largest van, increased sales in 2019, up 17% on 2018. The Citroën Dispatch medium van also secured growth of 15% in 2019, adding to the boost in commercial vehicle market share.

SOURCE: Citroën