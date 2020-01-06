Citroën UK posts strong commercial vehicle growth in 2019

Citroën UK has increased its 2019 market share in the combined Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle sectors

   January 6, 2020

Citroën UK has revealed strong sales figures for the 2019 in the combined Light and Heavy Commercial vehicle market. Against a market that was up 2.3% compared to 2018, Citroën UK has shown above market volume growth of 7.3% in the same period.

The French marque’s strong performance in 2019 can be attributed to a number of factors, be it the brand’s readiness for the WLTP standards that came into effect on commercial vehicles in September 2019, or the strength of the multi-award winning Citroën product offering.

Citroën’s latest LCV, Berlingo Van – International Van of the Year 2019 – has consolidated its position on the podium in its segment with over 13,500 units sold in 2019.

Citroën Relay, the brand’s largest van, increased sales in 2019, up 17% on 2018. The Citroën Dispatch medium van also secured growth of 15% in 2019, adding to the boost in commercial vehicle market share.

SOURCE: Citroën

