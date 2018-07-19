Citroën UK opens order books for third-generation leisure activity vehicle – new Citroën Berlingo

Order books are officially open in the UK for New Citroën Berlingo. Available in two trim levels, Feel and Flair, this third-generation Leisure Activity Vehicle is the ideal partner for families with active lifestyles. New Berlingo makes driving simpler with up to 19 driver aids, four connectivity technologies, three independent folding rear seats and a folding front passenger seat. Always welcoming and eminently modular, New Berlingo is available for the first time in two sizes, M (5-seats) and XL (7-seats). Already an iconic Citroën model and a key player in the segment, New Berlingo can be ordered now priced from just £18,850 MRRP OTR. With a broad choice of engines and – for the first time – the brand’s new EAT8 automatic gearbox, New Berlingo (M) is set to arrive in Citroën showrooms ahead of the September plate change. XL versions will follow before the end of the year.

Now available to order in the UK, New Citroën Berlingo is the smart choice for families with active and varied lifestyles. Faithful to the brand’s new signature ‘Inspired By You’, New Berlingo builds on the success of the previous models and meets growing customer demand for refined styling, a spacious interior, and even more comfort and practicality. The passenger car version of the third-generation Berlingo brings a true breath of fresh air to the Leisure Activity Vehicle segment.

With modern and robust looks, New Berlingo features Citroën’s new styling cues:

Unique body styling with a forward set windscreen, and a higher and shorter front end.

Styling at the front that is fully consistent with Citroën’s brand identity (two-tier light signature).

Flowing body design with Airbump ® panels on the lower parts of the doors.

panels on the lower parts of the doors. Exterior personalisation options with eight body colours (Soft Sand, Aqua Green, Cumulus Grey Platinum Grey, Onyx Black,Deep Blue, Passion Red, Polar White) and White fog light surrounds and Airbump coloured surround on 1st capsule (standard on Feel and Flair).

An uncluttered cabin with a modern dashboard and two different interior ambiances, including a specific interior finish that comes with the optional XTR Pack on Flair versions.

With its ingenious architecture, New Berlingo does not compromise on comfort or functionality:

Two all-new sizes – M and XL measuring 4.40m and 4.75m long respectively, available as a 5-seater in size M or 7-seater version in size XL.

Outstanding modularity – three independently folding rear seats and a folding front passenger seat for a load length of up to 2.70m (M) and 3.05m (XL).

Two wide sliding side doors, now equipped with electric windows.

Benchmark boot capacity of up to 775-litres for the M version and up to 1,050-litres for the XL. The boot is easily accessible thanks to the opening rear window in the tailgate and two different height positions for the luggage cover.

28 ingenious storage spaces in the cabin (up to 186-litres), including the new-generation Modutop® ceiling storage system, which comes with ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof with an electric blind. The ‘Top Box’ glove compartment is unique to the segment thanks to the ‘Airbag in Roof’ system.

New Berlingo is equipped with latest-generation technologies and engines that offer customers a more comfortable driving experience:

19 driver aids, including Colour Head-up Display, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop Function, Electric Parking Brake, Reversing Camera with Top Rear Vision, Grip Control ® with Hill Descent Assist, and Trailer Stability Control.

with Hill Descent Assist, and Trailer Stability Control. Four connectivity technologies – Wireless Smartphone Charging, Mirror Screen Function (with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay™ and MirrorLink ® ), Citroën Connect Nav (3D connected navigation with voice recognition), and Citroën Connect Box with Emergency & Assistance system.

), Citroën Connect Nav (3D connected navigation with voice recognition), and Citroën Connect Box with Emergency & Assistance system. A range of economical and efficient engines, plus Citroën’s new EAT8 automatic gearbox.

New Berlingo also benefits from a new platform and Citroën’s Advanced Comfort Programme®:

Utilisation of the EMP2 platform at the front of the vehicle improves manoeuvrability (electric power steering and turning circle), optimises the weight of the car and provides for the latest driver assistance systems. The rear part of the previous platform is retained to maximise load volume and to preserve the width between the wheel arches.

Suspension settings use Citroën’s know-how for peerless comfort.

MODEL RANGE & PRICING

Size M (5-seats)

TRIM LEVEL ENGINE MRRP OTR Feel PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual £19,070.00 PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 auto * £21,070.00 BlueHDi 75 manual £18,850.00 BlueHDi 100 manual £19,600.00 BlueHDi 130 S&S 6-speed manual £20,720.00 BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 auto £22,120.00 Flair PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual £21,320.00 PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 auto * £23,320.00 BlueHDi 100 manual £21,850.00 BlueHDi 130 S&S 6-speed manual £22,970.00 BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 auto £24,370.00

* Available 2019

Size XL (7-seats)

TRIM ENGINE MRRP OTR Feel PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual * £20,770.00 PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 auto £22,770.00 BlueHDi 100 manual £21,300.00 BlueHDi 130 S&S 6-speed manual £22,420.00 BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 auto £23,820.00 Flair PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual * £23,020.00 PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 auto * £25,020.00 BlueHDi 100 manual £23,550.00 BlueHDi 130 S&S 6-speed manual £24,670.00 BlueHDi 130 S&S EAT8 auto £26,070.00

* Available 2019

