Citroën UK announces new Managing Director

Druce has held the position of Sales Director for Citroën UK since 2016 and has a wealth of experience in Groupe PSA. He joined in 2001 as a trainee and spent 14 years working directly with the network in field-based roles across both sales and aftersales, including Director of Parts & Service Operations for Peugeot, Citroën and DS Automobiles.

Eurig Druce said: “It is an exciting time to take over the reins from Karl. I look forward to accelerating the momentum that we have built up over the last few years as we increase our market share and prepare the Citroën brand for electrification and new models.”

Druce will report to Alison Jones, Groupe PSA UK Managing Director, who said: “I am delighted to appoint Eurig to lead the Citroën UK team – promoting talent from within is always a pleasure. I want to thank Karl Howkins for his leadership with us in a key role in the business and I wish him well in his new venture.”

Karl Howkins said, “It is been an honour and privilege to lead the iconic Citroën brand in the UK. In particular, I would like to pay tribute to the excellent team. I will miss them immensely.”

Eurig Druce’s replacement as Sales Director will be announced at a later date.

SOURCE: Citroën