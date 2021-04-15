Citroën UK announces new C1 ‘Urban Ride’

Citroën has revealed details of its new C1 ‘Urban Ride’ that will be available in the UK from May production 2021. The new C1 Urban Ride trim level will join ‘Shine’ and ‘Airscape Shine’ models to form a revised Citroën C1 line-up, replacing the outgoing ‘Sense’ trim. The new five-door city car will ensure the continued popularity of C1, with over 175,000 units sold in the UK since launch.

With 15-inch ‘Comet’ wheel trims that enhance the body styling, flared wheel arch extensions and dark-tinted windows, new Citroën C1 Urban Ride has a distinctive style that stands out on any city road. The new trim also retains all the practical agility of the C1, with a compact silhouette at 3.46m long and smart handling with a turning circle of just 10.2m (between kerbs).

Available as standard in a ‘Nude’ body colour, drivers have the option of personalising their Citroën C1 Urban Ride in a range of tones, including Scarlet Red, Ural White, Calvi Blue and Caldera Black, while an optional bi-tone Caldera Black roof adds to the Urban Ride’s dynamic appearance. Inside, the cabin is finished with stylish Metropolitan Grey fabric, and the leather-trimmed steering wheel and gear knob continue the new model’s urban style whilst maximising comfort at the driver’s fingertips.

Drivers are also able to enjoy a host of entertainment services through the 7-inch touchscreen, thanks to Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto.

New Citroën C1 Urban Ride comes equipped with the latest-generation three-cylinder petrol engine, available with a manual gearbox (VTi 72 S&S manual). The efficient model complies with the Euro 6.d standard, with emissions of 109g/km CO2 (WLTP).

Prices for the new Citroën C1 Urban Ride start from only £12,815 OTR. Citroën UK is offering a five-year/100,000 mile warranty on all new models ordered through its online Citroën store. The new warranty offer follows the ‘Fair Pricing’ promise made last year by Citroën as part of its ‘Advance UK’ plan. Citroën’s Fair Pricing policy introduced lower list prices and increased transparency for customers.

SOURCE: Citroën